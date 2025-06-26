Treasury raises $2.5 billion through 2030 sukuk issuance

ANKARA

The Treasury successfully raised $2.5 billion through lease certificates (sukuk) with a maturity of 5 years in the international markets.

With this transaction, the amount of funds that have been raised from the international capital markets in 2025 has reached a total of $7 billion, the Treasury said in a statement.

The certificates have a lease rate of 6.75 percent and yield to investor of 6.85 percent (UST + 299.6 bps).

The proceeds of the issue will be transferred to the Treasury coffers on July 1.

The offering attracted an orderbook of more than twice the actual issue size from 119 accounts.

Some 57 percent of the certificates were sold to investors in the Middle East, 17 percent in the U.K., 14 percent in the U.S., 7 percent in other European countries, 4 percent in Türkiye and 1 percent in other countries, according to the statement from the Treasury.