Treasury raises $2.5 billion through 2030 sukuk issuance

Treasury raises $2.5 billion through 2030 sukuk issuance

ANKARA
Treasury raises $2.5 billion through 2030 sukuk issuance

The Treasury successfully raised $2.5 billion through lease certificates (sukuk) with a maturity of 5 years in the international markets.

With this transaction, the amount of funds that have been raised from the international capital markets in 2025 has reached a total of $7 billion, the Treasury said in a statement.

The certificates have a lease rate of 6.75 percent and yield to investor of 6.85 percent (UST + 299.6 bps).

The proceeds of the issue will be transferred to the Treasury coffers on July 1.

The offering attracted an orderbook of more than twice the actual issue size from 119 accounts.

Some 57 percent of the certificates were sold to investors in the Middle East, 17 percent in the U.K., 14 percent in the U.S., 7 percent in other European countries, 4 percent in Türkiye and 1 percent in other countries, according to the statement from the Treasury.

Sukuk issuance,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye to expand cannabis use to pharmaceutical sector

Türkiye to expand cannabis use to pharmaceutical sector
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye to expand cannabis use to pharmaceutical sector

    Türkiye to expand cannabis use to pharmaceutical sector

  2. Türkiye and Russia sign JEC protocol to boost trade ties

    Türkiye and Russia sign JEC protocol to boost trade ties

  3. Industrial product sales hit 18.8 trillion Turkish Liras

    Industrial product sales hit 18.8 trillion Turkish Liras

  4. UK government climbs down on welfare cuts after MPs' rebellion

    UK government climbs down on welfare cuts after MPs' rebellion

  5. China confirms trade deal framework reached with United States

    China confirms trade deal framework reached with United States
Recommended
Türkiye and Russia sign JEC protocol to boost trade ties

Türkiye and Russia sign JEC protocol to boost trade ties
Industrial product sales hit 18.8 trillion Turkish Liras

Industrial product sales hit 18.8 trillion Turkish Liras
China confirms trade deal framework reached with United States

China confirms trade deal framework reached with United States
Economic confidence index rises slightly in June

Economic confidence index rises slightly in June
Local crude steel production drops nearly 3 percent in May

Local crude steel production drops nearly 3 percent in May
Xiaomi receives almost 300,000 SUV pre-orders in minutes

Xiaomi receives almost 300,000 SUV pre-orders in minutes
After NATO deal, how far will EU go for trade peace with US

After NATO deal, how far will EU go for trade peace with US
WORLD UK government climbs down on welfare cuts after MPs rebellion

UK government climbs down on welfare cuts after MPs' rebellion

The U.K. government backed down on Friday on controversial plans to slash disability and sickness benefits after a a major rebellion by MPs -- a blow to Prime Minister Keir Starmer's authority.
ECONOMY Türkiye and Russia sign JEC protocol to boost trade ties

Türkiye and Russia sign JEC protocol to boost trade ties

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat traveled to Moscow on June 27 to attend the 19th term meeting of the Turkish-Russian Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation (JEC).
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿