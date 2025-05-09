Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance saw a deficit of 1.08 trillion Turkish Liras ($28.15 billion) in the January-April period, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry has shown.

During the first four months, the Treasury's cash revenues totaled 3.45 trillion liras.

Its expenditures, including interest payments of 684.5 billion liras, amounted to 4.54 trillion liras.

In the four-month period, the Treasury's non-interest expenditures stood at 3.86 trillion liras.

Consequently, the cash balance posted a primary deficit of 411 billion liras.

In April alone, the cash budget ran a deficit of 183.5 billion liras, marking the lowest deficit this year.

In January and February, the cash balance saw deficits of 205 billion liras and 398 billion liras, respectively. The deficit was 299 billion liras in March.

Last month, cash revenues amounted to 1.03 billion liras. Expenditures were 1.2 billion with non-interest expenditures at 952 billion liras, while interest expenditures totaled 257 billion liras.

The Treasury’s cash budget posted a primary surplus of 73.6 billion liras in April, after producing a primary deficit of 164 billion in March.

The primary deficit was 54.6 billion liras in January and 266.2 billion liras in the following month.

India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks
