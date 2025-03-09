Treasury posts $10.9 billion cash deficit in February

ANKARA
The Turkish Treasury's cash balance saw a deficit of 397.6 billion Turkish Liras ($10.9 billion) in February, according to data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry.

Last month, the Treasury's cash revenues totaled 693.1 billion liras.

Its expenditures, including interest payments of 138 billion liras, amounted to 1.09 trillion liras.

In February, the Treasury's non-interest expenditures amounted to 959 billion liras.

The cash deficit of $10.9 billion represents the Treasury's cash revenues minus expenditures, including interest payments, in February.

In January, the cash deficit was 205 billion liras, bringing the total cash deficit in the first two months of 2025 to 602.6 billion liras ($16.5 billion).

Expenditures in January amounted to 1.15 trillion liras, with non-interest expenditures of 999 billion liras.

In January, interest payments totaled 153.5 billion liras.

The USD/TRY exchange rate in the first two months of 2025 was 35.84 liras on average.

The government forecast a central government budget deficit of 1.93 trillion liras in 2025, which corresponds to 3.1 percent of the estimated GDP.

According to government estimates, the budget deficit will be 2.06 trillion liras, or 2.8 percent of national income in 2026.

