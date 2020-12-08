Treasury posts $1.6 bln cash surplus in November

  • December 08 2020 09:34:00

Treasury posts $1.6 bln cash surplus in November

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Treasury posts $1.6 bln cash surplus in November

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance posted a surplus of 12.5 billion Turkish liras ($1.6 billion) in November, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on Dec. 7.

Cash revenues of the Treasury last month totaled 110.6 billion Turkish liras (nearly $14.2 billion).

Its expenditures, including interest payments of around 8.7 billion liras ($1.1 billion), hit some 98 billion liras ($12.5 billion).

Non-interest expenditures amounted to 89.4 billion liras ($11.4 billion), driving a 21.2 billion lira ($2.7 billion) surplus in the primary balance.

The Treasury had no revenues from privatization or fund income in November.

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was around 7.8032 at the end of the last month.

Turkey, reserve,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Travel restrictions may be needed to slow virus’ spread, say experts

    Travel restrictions may be needed to slow virus’ spread, say experts

  2. Nearly 38,000 people violated curfews

    Nearly 38,000 people violated curfews

  3. People rushed to ‘doomsday village’ during weekend curfew

    People rushed to ‘doomsday village’ during weekend curfew

  4. Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces

    Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces

  5. President Erdoğan calls on EU to give chance to diplomacy for tension over east Med

    President Erdoğan calls on EU to give chance to diplomacy for tension over east Med
Recommended
Turkey safe haven for international investors: Minister

Turkey safe haven for international investors: Minister

Turkish Treasury borrows some $480 mln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows some $480 mln through auctions
Turkey touts economic, legal confidence-building steps

Turkey touts economic, legal confidence-building steps
First export train to China passes through Ankara

First export train to China passes through Ankara
Farmers paid $1.5 bln in assistance in 8 years: Gov’t

Farmers paid $1.5 bln in assistance in 8 years: Gov’t
Istanbul Airport tops European traffic charts again

Istanbul Airport tops European traffic charts again
WORLD UK starts mass COVID vaccination programme

UK starts mass COVID vaccination programme

Britain on Dec. 8 hailed a turning point in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, as it begins the biggest vaccination programme in the country’s history with a new COVID-19 jab.
ECONOMY Turkey safe haven for international investors: Minister

Turkey safe haven for international investors: Minister

Turkey offers significant opportunities for investors looking for a new and safe haven, and the country launched a mobilization in the economy and justice fields to become an attraction center for investments, the country's treasury and finance minister has said.

SPORTS Turkeys opponents in 2022 World Cup quals unveiled

Turkey's opponents in 2022 World Cup quals unveiled

The Turkish National Football Team's opponents in the European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup were revealed on Dec. 7. 