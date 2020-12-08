Treasury posts $1.6 bln cash surplus in November

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance posted a surplus of 12.5 billion Turkish liras ($1.6 billion) in November, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on Dec. 7.

Cash revenues of the Treasury last month totaled 110.6 billion Turkish liras (nearly $14.2 billion).

Its expenditures, including interest payments of around 8.7 billion liras ($1.1 billion), hit some 98 billion liras ($12.5 billion).

Non-interest expenditures amounted to 89.4 billion liras ($11.4 billion), driving a 21.2 billion lira ($2.7 billion) surplus in the primary balance.

The Treasury had no revenues from privatization or fund income in November.

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was around 7.8032 at the end of the last month.