Treasury plans 791 billion liras in domestic borrowing in 3 months

ANKARA
The Treasury plans a total of 791.2 billion Turkish Liras of domestic borrowing in the April-June period against its domestic debt redemption of 692.6 billion.

According to the Treasury’s borrowing program for the next three months, the authority will hold nine tenders for bonds, bills and lease certificates to raise 329.5 billion liras in April when it faces a domestic debt redemption of 293.3 billion liras.

In April, it will issue U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, dollar-denominated lease certificates and CPI-indexed bonds.

In May, domestic debt redemption is projected at 149.9 billion liras, while domestic borrowing is projected at 174.9 billion liras, the Treasury said.

In June, the authority plans a domestic borrowing of 286.8 billion liras against the domestic debt redemption of 249.4 billion liras.

The Treasury noted that it resorts to switching/buy-back auctions as part of its active debt management strategy as well as the TAP sales and public offerings.

 

