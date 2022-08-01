Travel writers pick 10 affordable coastal towns to vacationers

İsmail Sarı – ISTANBUL

Four prominent Turkish travel writers have made a list of 10 coastal towns from four regions across Türkiye for people planning affordable vacations in August.

According the list by Nurgül Büyükkalay, Didem Mutçalıoğlu, Erdoğan Gümüş and Bahar Gündoğdu, the province of Bursa’s Trilye town is number one in the Marmara region.

“Enjoy the sea, sand, sun, view and the alleys of Trilye,” Gündoğdu said.

Kıyıköy of Kırklareli is the second offer of the travel writers in Marmara. The writers call the town “a hidden paradise.”

The town offers “easy vacation with many free camping sites.” Gündoğdu especially advises Korsan Koyu (Pirate Bay) for campers.

Sokakağzı of the Çanakkale province is the third place to visit in the Marmara list.

For Büyükkalay, Sokakağzı is a “wilderness and not-much known” place where one can experience “marvelous sea, small hotels, camping sites and small restaurants serving fresh sea food.”

Travel writers’ number one in the Black Sea region is Akçakoca of the Düzce province. Located in a point three hours away from both Istanbul and the capital Ankara, Akçakoca offers many beautiful beaches for vacationers, according to Gümüş.

Filyos of the Zonguldak province is runner up and Amasra of the Bartın province is the third of the Black Sea region list.

“The Filyos beach is one of the first addresses one may get the best combination of sea-sun-sand,” said Gümüş. “Amasra is a gorgeous port town,” Mutçalıoğlu stated.

Perşembe of the northern province of Ordu is the fourth in the list, which is a slow city.

The western province of İzmir’s Foça district sits at top of the “Aegean and Mediterranean regions” list of the travel writers.

Calling herself a shutterbug, Gündoğdu said, “I went to Foça many times just to take shots of the view.”

She recommended especially Sazlıca Bay for swimming.

The Aegean province of Muğla’s Akyaka town is the second choice the travel writers made. The southern province of Antalya’s Side district is “one of the best places of the Mediterranean region” and the third offer of the writers.

“Side offers vacationers many varieties of accommodation,” Büyükkalay highlighted.