Travel writers choose ‘10 wonders of Antalya’

ANTALYA

Travel writers have penned the “10 wonders” of the southern province of Antalya, which draws attention with its natural beauties, ancient cities, beaches and nature and welcomes millions of local and foreign holidaymakers every year.

Highlighting Kaleiçi with its houses with bay windows and narrow streets, almost all of which lead to the sea, in the city center of Antalya located above the cliffs, Nurgül Büyükkalay stated that the town preserves its traditional texture.

“Düden Waterfalls are another natural wonder where you would feel like you are in a hidden paradise,” she added.

Burak Özberk, who recommended the towns of Çıralı in Kemer district and Adrasan in Kumluca district for an economic holiday, said, “You can ride the bike you rented among lemon, orange, tangerine and pomegranate trees, visit the Ancient City of Olympos, and see Yanartaş, a naturally occurring fire that burns constantly.

On the other hand, Erdal İpekeşen advised walking in the large gardens of the hotels, adjacent golf courses and forests in Belek, in Serik district. “You can shop for souvenirs, clothing and food in the open-air shopping malls lined up right behind these areas.”

The ancient city in Patara town sits at the top of Saffet Emre Tonguç’s list, while the 12-kilometer-long beach in the town was the second choice the travel writer made, while for Beykan Çizel, Kemer, which is full of ancient cities that reflect the Mediterranean culture and history, offers many places to visit such as Phaselis Ancient City, Idyros Ancient City, Seljuk Hunting Lodge and the Byzantine Gedelme Castle.

Another resort town, Kalkan, an old Greek fishing village, is known for its clear, deep blue waters and calm evenings, according to Canan Demiray. Its narrow-sloped streets, adorned with old Greek houses, bring together the opportunity to eat, drink and shop, the writer added.

“The scenery of Myra, today’s Demre, is gorgeous, as you come across an extraordinary theater, built by the Greeks but restored and enlarged during the Roman period, after passing through greenhouses and orange trees,” said Serda Büyükkoyuncu.

The city’s Alanya district comes forefront with its turquoise sea, wide beaches and lemon, orange, green almond, carob and banana trees that one can often encounter while walking on the streets, according to Burcu Gürtürk Kadak.

Though there are several tourist destinations in the Finike district, the 2,500-year-old Lycian city, it is the orange that introduces the town to the world, said Murat Cengizer, calling the town “peaceful.”

Lastly, the Temple of Apollo in Side, which was established on a peninsula closed to traffic, promises an impressive sunset view with its location on the beach, Melih Uslu said. The pomegranate figure on the coins exhibited in the archeology museum, the writer’s number one, symbolizes the town.