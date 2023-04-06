Attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque Türkiye’s red line, Erdoğan says

ANKARA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemned on April 5 Israel’s raid against worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and said that the attack was a “red line” for Türkiye.

“Attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque is our red line. I condemn the heinous attacks against the first qiblah of Muslims and call on Israeli authorities to immediately stop the attacks,” he said while addressing an iftar dinner in the capital Ankara.

“I would like to express our sadness and anger at the Israeli police targeting the Masjid Al-Aqsa and Palestinian Muslims with acts of terror this Ramadan,” he said.

Interfering with the worshiping civilians with sound bombs, batons and rubber bullets is a sign of taking away the most natural rights of innocent people by using its full power and strength, Erdoğan added.

“Despite all the sincere warnings and suggestions to the Israeli administration, it is understood that behind this wave of violence lies the stuckness it faces in [domestic politics]. This is the politics of cruelty, the politics of blood, the politics of provocation,” he stated.

Türkiye can never remain silent and inactive in the face of these attacks, he said. “Reaching out to Masjid Al-Aqsa and trampling on the sanctity of the Harem is our red line. Our Palestinian brothers and sisters, who defend Jerusalem with their lives when necessary, are not alone.”

In his remarks during a TV interview later in the day, Erdoğan said the “intrusions and threats” against the sanctity and historical significance of Al-Aqsa Mosque as well as Palestinians’ freedom of religion and life must cease.

No security concerns can justify such an “inhuman intervention,” he said.

“Israel should definitely abandon steps that will escalate tensions. Do we have such an attack, especially against synagogues? Do we have an attack on Jewish temples? Because we see them as sacred,” Erdoğan emphasized.

Türkiye will continue to stand by Palestinians under all circumstances and to protect our holy ones, he said and added, “Israel should know this as well.”

Violence resumed for a second straight night in Jerusalem on April 5 when Palestinian worshippers barricaded themselves inside Al-Aqsa Mosque at the Old City’s sensitive compound and Israeli police used force to remove dozens of worshippers.

The unrest was less intense than the previous night. But the situation remained combustible as Muslims marked the Ramadan holy month and Jews began the weeklong Passover holiday. Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip renewed their rocket fire at Israel, raising fears of a wider conflagration. At least six people were injured in the latest violence, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported.

“Dozens of law-breaking juveniles” had fomented chaos, throwing rocks and other objects at officers and compelling police to act to restore “security, law and order,” the Israeli police said.

 

