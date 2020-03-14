Traffickers behind Syrian toddler's death sentenced to 125 years in prison

  • March 14 2020 11:32:00

Traffickers behind Syrian toddler's death sentenced to 125 years in prison

ANKARA
Traffickers behind Syrian toddlers death sentenced to 125 years in prison

Three organizers of the human trafficking ring which led to the death of Syrian toddler Aylan Kurdi, in a case that made headlines worldwide, were sentenced to 125 years in prison each on March 13.

The traffickers had been captured by Turkish security forces this week in the southern province of Adana.

The image of Aylan's lifeless body lying face down on a Turkish beach focused world attention on the refugee crisis, graphically illustrating the magnitude of the suffering, the lives destroyed and the treacherous journeys migrants risk when they take to the sea.

The three members of the Kurdi family drowned when their boat went down during the ill-fated journey from Bodrum to the Greek island of Kos. They were among the hundreds of thousands of refugees who have risked the journey to Greece in the hope of then heading to wealthier nations in northern and western Europe.

A number of Syrian and Turkish defendants were found responsible for the accident and got prison sentences, but the three defendants sentenced today had fled during the trial.

The Bodrum High Criminal Court in Muğla sentenced the defendants for the crime of "killing with eventual intent."

Turkey’s Aegean provinces – Çanakkale, Balıkesir, İzmir, Muğla and Aydın – are prime spots for refugees leaving for the EU, with many Greek islands lying within sight of the Turkish coast.

Due to the Syrian civil war, hundreds of thousands have made short but perilous journeys in a bid to reach northern and western Europe in search of a better life.

A large number of people have died due to those journeys.

migration,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey confirms fifth coronavirus case, halts flights with nine European countries

    Turkey confirms fifth coronavirus case, halts flights with nine European countries

  2. Cruise ship with 375 passengers docks in resort town Kuşadası

    Cruise ship with 375 passengers docks in resort town Kuşadası

  3. Turkey ramps up COVID-19 precautions as Erdoğan postpones foreign visits

    Turkey ramps up COVID-19 precautions as Erdoğan postpones foreign visits

  4. Indian couple ties the knot in $1.1 million ceremony in Antalya

    Indian couple ties the knot in $1.1 million ceremony in Antalya

  5. Suspect in slain journalist’s case assassinated

    Suspect in slain journalist’s case assassinated
Recommended
Erdoğan, Macron, Merkel to have video call amid fear of virus

Erdoğan, Macron, Merkel to have video call amid fear of virus

Turkey rescues 34 asylum seekers in Aegean

Turkey rescues 34 asylum seekers in Aegean
Turkish, British defense ministers visit southeastern Turkey

Turkish, British defense ministers visit southeastern Turkey
Turkey neutralizes 11 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

Turkey 'neutralizes' 11 PKK terrorists in N Iraq
Turkey confirms fifth coronavirus case, halts flights with nine European countries

Turkey confirms fifth coronavirus case, halts flights with nine European countries
Cruise ship with 375 passengers docks in resort town Kuşadası

Cruise ship with 375 passengers docks in resort town Kuşadası
WORLD New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on March 13 that New Zealanders have become more engaged with the Muslim community in the year since a gunman killed 51 people at two mosques.
ECONOMY Turkeys industrial output climbs in January

Turkey's industrial output climbs in January

Turkey's industrial output in January boosted 7.9 percent from the same month last year, the country's statistical authority said on March 13.
SPORTS Swimmer crossing the North Channel receives award

Swimmer crossing the North Channel receives award

Turkish swimmer Kamil Alsaran, 59, passed the North Channel between Ireland and Scotland last year and won as the “oldest male swimmer” and “first Turkish swimmer” who completed this course.