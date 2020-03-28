Traffic accidents reduced in Istanbul amid COVID-19

ISTANBUL - Anadolu Agency

Traffic accidents declined nearly 35 percent in Istanbul province as a result of stay at home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the provincial police department.

While the traffic density was around 65 percent during working hours before the government closed schools, density was 27 percent March 16, the day schools were closed.

With decreasing density, there has been a significant reduction in the number of fatalities, injuries and damaged property from accidents.

Between March 5 - 15 in Istanbul, 790 accidents occurred with one fatality, 240 involved injuries and 549 saw damages to property.

That is compared to the March 16 - 26 period where 520 accidents were recorded.

The 11-day data before and after coronavirus measures were implemented, accidents dipped 34 percent.

Turkey has taken a host of measures in its economy, trade, education and health sectors to stem the spread of the virus.