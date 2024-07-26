'Puffer fish cause over $2.17 million in annual damage to economy'

İZMİR
The rapidly increasing population of puffer fish in the Mediterranean Sea is wreaking havoc on the economy, inflicting damages amounting to over $2.17 million, while also imperiling the marine ecosystem, an expert has warned.

Associate Professor İnci Tüney from Ege University’s Biology Department emphasized that puffer fish are known for posing significant challenges in various ecosystems due to their ability to consume a wide range of creatures with their strong tooth structures.

She pointed out that the fast and efficient consumption of a wide range of organisms by puffer fish endangers native fish populations and negatively impacts the fishing sector in the country.

Fishermen assert that puffer fish damage their fishing gear, causing losses in both catch and financial terms due to the high cost of repairing or replacing fishing equipment, according to the expert.

She underlined that the puffer fish population has grown dramatically in the Mediterranean Sea and Southern Aegean Sea in recent years, attributing this rise to global climate issues.

“There are seven types of puffer fish in our seas right now. These fish made their way from the Indo-Pacific Ocean to the Red Sea through the Suez Canal, and then into our seas. With rising water temperatures in the Mediterranean Sea, several migratory species have proliferated. A few of these migratory species become dominant due to their rapid breeding. These organisms are known as invasive species,” the expert explained.

“Puffer fish cause the most ecological harm due to their rapid reproduction and lack of predators in our seas. Pufferfish devour octopus, cuttlefish, squid and shrimp and this overindulgence puts pressure on other marine creatures,” she added.

Tüney underlined that the puffer fish existing in the country’s seas is potentially lethal and should not be eaten.

The expert also highlighted ongoing efforts by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry to mitigate the environmental and economic impacts caused by puffer fish. The ministry is implementing various projects, awareness campaigns, and educational initiatives aimed at increasing public awareness and understanding.

