Turkish swimmer boldly conquers shark-infested channel

ISTANBUL

Deniz Kayadelen, the ice swimming world champion, has achieved an impressive feat by swimming across the shark-infested Catalina Channel in Los Angeles in 14 hours and 49 minutes.

Kayadelen, the fifth Turkish woman to swim across the English Channel and a five-time world champion in ice swimming, embarked on her journey from Catalina Island and completed it near Long Beach. She demonstrated exceptional courage and endurance as she bravely navigated the shark-infested waters, overcoming all challenges, including swimming through the night for eight hours.

"I will continue to represent Turkish women all over the world as an Atatürk woman. Next month, I'll be swimming in Manhattan," she said, counting herself among those who follow the life principles of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

Kayadelen also highlighted her commitment to environmental causes by actively participating in donation campaigns aimed at preserving and cleaning the oceans. "I swim both to show the power of Turkish women and for charity, for clean waters," she emphasized.