Traffic accident kills 6 in Hatay

HATAY
Six people from the same family have been killed, and another has been injured as a truck collided with a car in the southern province of Hatay, the governor’s office announced on March 26.

As Şükrü K. lost control of his truck while driving in Hatay’s Dörtyol district, he veered into the opposite lane and collided with a car, said a written statement released by the office.

Upon authorities being notified of the situation, a large number of medical, police and firefighting teams were dispatched to the scene.

Their initial assessment revealed the loss of six individuals from the same family. Among the deceased were a child and the driver of the car, while the injured passenger was transported to a nearby hospital.

The authorities have initiated a thorough investigation into the fatal accident, and the truck driver has been taken into custody, the governor’s office said.

