Trade minister pays 2-day official visit to Syria

ANKARA

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat is set to visit the Syrian capital of Damascus on April 16 with the heads of business umbrella organizations to discuss trade, customs, transportation, investment and energy issues between the two countries.

Businesspeople, chamber and union leaders will join Bolat's delegation for the two-day visit.

During the visit, it is planned to discuss issues such as strengthening cooperation in Syria's economic development under the new process, improving communication and relations between the two countries' economic actors, and increasing institutional coordination in preparations for the construction of a free Syria.

Bolat will hold bilateral and delegation meetings with his counterparts on various issues, including trade, customs, transportation, investment, finance and banking, contracting and energy.

He will meet with Syrian ministers of economy and industry, finance, transportation and the General Administration of Land and Sea Ports director during his visit.

HH Intensive trade diplomacy

Following the overthrow of the Assad regime in Syria on Dec. 8, intensive trade diplomacy was carried out with the new administration.

Deputy Trade Minister Mustafa Tuzcu and his delegation traveled to Damascus on Jan. 23 and held a series of meetings with Syrian counterparts, which resulted in Syria lowering tariffs on some products.

On Feb. 8, the former regime's restrictions on customs services for trade between Türkiye and Syria were lifted.