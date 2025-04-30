Toyota starts collaborating with Waymo on autonomous cars

Toyota starts collaborating with Waymo on autonomous cars

TOKYO
Toyota starts collaborating with Waymo on autonomous cars

Japan’s top automaker Toyota announced a partnership with U.S. autonomous driving technology company Waymo Wednesday.

The move was somewhat anticipated, as the use of such technology speeds up around the world, and Toyota has been aggressive about its intention to stay on top of such advances.

Waymo, which started out as the Google Self-Driving Car Project in 2009, now offers fully autonomous ride-hailing services in San Francisco, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Austin, and is rolling them out in other U.S. cities. It also has a partnership with ride-hailing leader Uber .

Toyota has built a city, complete with streets and housing, near Mount Fuji called Woven City to test robotics, artificial intelligence and autonomous zero-emissions transportation.

The maker of the Camry sedan and Lexus luxury models tends to be very cautious about rolling out auto technology, seeking to protect its reputation as a safe and environmentally conscious manufacturer.

Details of the terms of the deal were not disclosed. Both sides said they were still exploring how their collaboration might develop into actual products.

Although there are various test versions of fully autonomous vehicles in Japan, they are for now limited to certain restricted areas. Other companies and automakers are working on similar services , including public transportation.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital

Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital
LATEST NEWS

  1. Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital

    Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital

  2. Turkish Green Crescent hosts int’l event to tackle addiction

    Turkish Green Crescent hosts int’l event to tackle addiction

  3. Ottoman sultan’s 71 heirs recognized after 15-year legal battle

    Ottoman sultan’s 71 heirs recognized after 15-year legal battle

  4. Gov’t committed to construct canal in Istanbul: Minister

    Gov’t committed to construct canal in Istanbul: Minister

  5. 60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

    60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says
Recommended
Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya

Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya
TPAO to explore natural gas and oil at two sites in Hungary

TPAO to explore natural gas and oil at two sites in Hungary
Istanbul Airport becomes busiest airport in Europe

Istanbul Airport becomes busiest airport in Europe
Bank of Japan holds rates, lowers growth forecasts

Bank of Japan holds rates, lowers growth forecasts
16 EU states seek budget concessions to lift defense spending

16 EU states seek budget concessions to lift defense spending
Tech giants Meta and Microsoft report strong earnings

Tech giants Meta and Microsoft report strong earnings
Monthly inflation rate expected to pick up in April

Monthly inflation rate expected to pick up in April
WORLD 60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

In a diplomatic first, Turkish and Greek Cypriots did not discuss a federal model during their latest informal meeting in Geneva under the U.N. auspices, Turkish diplomatic sources have stressed, calling this a new stage in efforts for the resolution of the problem on the island that marks its 60th anniversary.
ECONOMY Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya

Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, accompanied by representatives of Turkish contracting companies, has paid a visit to Libya to discuss bilateral ties.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿