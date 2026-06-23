‘Toy Story 5’ rakes in $160 mln in year’s best opening weekend

LOS ANGELES

Disney’s “Toy Story 5” romped to the best opening weekend of the year, raking in $160 million in North America, industry estimates showed on June 21, a record for the much-loved Pixar franchise.

The sequel, which debuted over Father’s Day weekend, features Woody the cowboy, Buzz Lightyear and their gang of toys fighting for survival against competition from technology, particularly a tablet.

“Toy Story 5,” which returns with Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack voicing key characters, opened on 4,425 screensin the U.S. and Canada over the weekend.

Runner-up in the weekend box office take was the Stephen Spielberg-directed sci-fi thriller “Disclosure Day,” which debuted the previous weekend.

With an ensemble cast led by Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor, the action-packed Universal film follows an effort to reveal a decades-long coverup of extraterrestrial visitations.

It brought in an estimated $17 million, lifting its total to $78.2 million, according to estimates.

In third place was Focus Features’ indie horror hit “Obsession,” which took in another $14 million in its sixth week out for a total domestic haul of $215.8 million, data showed.

A24’s horror film “Backrooms” remained in fourth place with $7.3 million, taking its domestic total to $175 million in its fourth week out.

Coming in fifth was Paramount’s “Scary Movie,” a reboot of the parody franchise, earning $6.7 million in its third week out.

Rounding out the top 10 were “Masters of the Universe” ($5.6 million), “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” ($3.9 million), “Leviticus” (debuted at $2.7 million), “The Death of Robin Hood” (debuted $2.6 million).