Tourism rebounds but remains vulnerable to ‘health threats’

ANKARA

While global tourism bounces back stronger than expected, top tourism officials are urging continued vigilance and enhanced cooperation to safeguard the sector against emerging health threats such as mpox and possible future disruptions.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Julia Simpson, head of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), said that the sector’s recovery post-COVID has not only met expectations but, in many instances, exceeded them.

"The global tourism sector is making a remarkable comeback," she said, citing the council’s own 2024 Economic Impact Research.

According to the report, the travel and tourism sector is expected see a $770 billion jump in contributions to world GDP, reaching $11.1 trillion in 2024 or nearly 10 percent of the global economy.

The sector is expected to support nearly 348 million jobs this year, up 13.6 million from 2019.

"These positive trends suggest a very strong outlook for the remainder of the year," she said.

Simpson highlighted key strategies that have prepared the sector for withstanding future shocks, such as forming "trust-based coalitions" with governments, tourism organizations, and local communities for coordinated responses to crises.

While acknowledging the uncertainty around new health threats like the mpox virus, Simpson stressed that the industry learned valuable lessons from the 2020 COVID pandemic, including the importance of agility, communication, and flexibility.

Businesses that adapted quickly, such as by focusing on domestic tourism or embracing digital changes, proved to be more resilient, she said.

"Governments, international organizations, and the private sector must work together to develop integrated strategies that support a robust and adaptable global tourism sector," Simpson said.

Zurab Pololikashvili, the secretary-general of U.N. Tourism, echoed this call for heightened vigilance in the face of uncertainties in the public health care sector.

"Global tourism continues to bounce back strongly, with international arrivals reaching 97 percent of 2019 levels in the first quarter of 2024," Pololikashvili told Anadolu.

Pololikashvili acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the current mpox virus but stressed that current trends suggest it will not have the same level of disruption as the coronavirus.

"Given the evolving nature of the situation, it is too early to evaluate any impact on tourism demand. U.N. Tourism is monitoring any trends that may be relevant and building on the experience during the COVID pandemic," he said, adding that coordination with the World Health Organization (WHO) remains crucial.

The U.N. Tourism chief noted that mpox is unlikely to reach the level of global disruption caused by COVID-19, and underscored the importance of vigilance and preparation.

Despite potential public health concerns, Pololikashvili projected a full recovery for the tourism sector in 2024, fueled by strong demand, improved air connectivity, and the continued recovery of China and other major Asian markets.