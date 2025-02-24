Tour guides gear up for 110th anniversary of Gallipoli Campaign

ÇANAKKALE
As the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign approaches, professional tour guides in the northwestern province of Çanakkale, the site of the campaign, are enhancing their expertise in field trips to provide a richer experience for foreign visitors.

The campaign marks a turnaround in favor of the Turks against the Allied forces during World War I, remembered as the Çanakkale Victory and Martyrs’ Day.

Every year, thousands gather to remember the fallen Turkish troops of the campaign on March 18. Thousands from Australia and New Zealand also hold commemorations in the following weeks, including a dawn ceremony, to pay homage to their fallen soldiers – referred to as Anzac troops – in the campaign.

To strengthen their historical knowledge and guiding skills in preparation for these milestone commemorations, the guides participated in field training sessions across the Gallipoli Peninsula, organized by the Çanakkale Regional Chamber of Tourist Guides (ÇARO).

Under the supervision of Abdurrahim Boz, the head of the chamber’s supervisory board, participants received hands-on instruction to refine their ability to narrate history with greater depth and accuracy.

The training included a ferry crossing to Kilitbahir, the narrowest point of the Çanakkale Strait and a key strategic target for British and French naval forces.

The tour also moved to the very coastlines where Anzac troops landed, as well as Turkish and Allied cemeteries and battlefield trenches, making way for the analysis of the battlefield’s topography and the tactical maneuvers that defined the campaign.

Having worked in the Gallipoli Peninsula since 2007 as a veteran tour guide and trainer, Boz emphasized the importance of professional development to provide accurate, well-presented historical insights to visitors from Australia, New Zealand and the U.K. — many with deep personal or military ties to Gallipoli.

"Gallipoli attracts military groups and visitors from Australia, the U.K. and New Zealand," Boz explained. "All of them come here for historical training. That is why we invest in such field trips. Our aim is to uphold the global reputation of Turkish tour guides and elevate the standard even further."

Boz stressed that one of the key objectives includes encouraging visitors to stay in the region for multiple days, rather than limiting their experience to a brief Anaz-focused tour.

A key focus of the training, on the other hand, is the impact of terrain on military strategy, Boz noted. Despite changes in vegetation, much of the battlefield remains intact, offering an authentic setting for historical interpretation.

Following this intensive training period, guides will be fully equipped to lead six-hour tours for international visitors arriving in Çanakkale for the anniversary events.

One of the participants, Hakan Benek, who guides in English, expressed his enthusiasm for the program, noting that he felt honored to learn from seasoned tour guides.

Another participant, Ümmühan Günaydın, a Turkish-Japanese tour guide, highlighted the ongoing nature of learning in the profession, noting that she also dedicates her time to reading and watching documentaries during the off-season.

