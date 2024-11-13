Top UN court ‘can consider Armenia, Azerbaijan cases'

Top UN court ‘can consider Armenia, Azerbaijan cases'

THE HAGUE
Top UN court ‘can consider Armenia, Azerbaijan cases

The U.N.’s top court has said that it had jurisdiction to consider rival cases by arch-foes Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, the latest ruling in a long-running legal clash.  

The two Caucasus neighbors have for years been wrangling at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the territory that they have fought over for decades.  

“The Court finds that it has jurisdiction” to consider rival cases filed by Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2021, the court said in two separate statements.  

The cases concern actions taken in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which has been fought over since before the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, when former Soviet republics Armenia and Azerbaijan gained independence.  

The two nations have fought two wars, in 2020 and in the 1990s, for control of the then-breakaway enclave.  

Those claimed thousands of lives on both sides and caused hundreds of thousands to flee.  

The region has been controlled by Armenian separatists since the late 1990s, but last September, Baku took over the territory in a lightning one-day offensive.  

Following the conflict in 2020, the two sides filed tit-fortat suits at the ICJ against each other within a week in September 2021.  

Armenia contended that Azerbaijan has violated the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD) and that it has engaged in “ethnic cleansing” in the region.  

Azerbaijan has denied the allegations and filed a rival case, saying that Armenia was the one guilty of the charge.  

Besides ethnic cleansing, Baku also accused Yerevan of hate speech and “racist” propaganda.  

The ICJ, which rules in disputes between states, issued emergency orders in December 2021, calling on both parties to prevent incitement and promotion of racial hatred.  

It has since then been considering various motions filed by both countries against each other’s cases. 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Two moderate earthquakes shake country’s eastern, northern cities

Two moderate earthquakes shake country’s eastern, northern cities
LATEST NEWS

  1. Two moderate earthquakes shake country’s eastern, northern cities

    Two moderate earthquakes shake country’s eastern, northern cities

  2. Erdoğan, Bahçeli hold closed-door meeting in Ankara

    Erdoğan, Bahçeli hold closed-door meeting in Ankara

  3. Turkish banks’ prospects improve, says Fitch in a report

    Turkish banks’ prospects improve, says Fitch in a report

  4. Fire at Spanish nursing home kills at least 10 people

    Fire at Spanish nursing home kills at least 10 people

  5. Greece outlines defense shakeup, drone plans

    Greece outlines defense shakeup, drone plans
Recommended
Fire at Spanish nursing home kills at least 10 people

Fire at Spanish nursing home kills at least 10 people
Greece outlines defense shakeup, drone plans

Greece outlines defense shakeup, drone plans
40 arrests at tense France-Israel football match in Paris

40 arrests at tense France-Israel football match in Paris
Thousands without heating after Russian strike on Odesa

Thousands without heating after Russian strike on Odesa
Oil execs work COP29 as NGOs slam lobbyist presence

Oil execs work COP29 as NGOs slam lobbyist presence
Sinn Fein to urge Irish unity poll if it leads next government

Sinn Fein to urge Irish unity poll if it leads next government
N Korean leader orders mass production of attack drones

N Korean leader orders 'mass production' of attack drones
WORLD Fire at Spanish nursing home kills at least 10 people

Fire at Spanish nursing home kills at least 10 people

At least 10 people died and others were injured in a blaze at a nursing home near Zaragoza, Spain, before firefighters managed to extinguish the flames, local authorities said on Nov. 15.
ECONOMY Turkish banks’ prospects improve, says Fitch in a report

Turkish banks’ prospects improve, says Fitch in a report

Turkish banks face improved prospects following the recent sovereign rating upgrade, and reduced near-term macroeconomic and financial stability risks are driving reduced financing pressures and renewed investor confidence, Fitch Ratings has said in a new report.
SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray inflicted a first Europa League defeat of the season on Tottenham with a 3-2 victory in Istanbul, while Fenerbahçe suffered a 3-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar on Nov. 7.
﻿