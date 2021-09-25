Top Turkish official meets with Russian, French diplomats in New York

  • September 25 2021 09:51:26

Top Turkish official meets with Russian, French diplomats in New York

NEW YORK
Top Turkish official meets with Russian, French diplomats in New York

Turkey's Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal met on Sept. 24 with senior diplomats from Russia and France and discussed agenda topics with a top U.N. official in New York at the 76th U.N. General Assembly. 

Önal met his Russian counterpart, Sergey Vershinin, and discussed developments in the political process in Libya and Syria, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

He also met Philippe Errera, general director for political affairs and security at the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France.

The officials exchanged views on regional issues, including Libya, Afghanistan, Syria and Lebanon, the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Önal separately held talks with the U.N.’s Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator with Martin Griffiths.

The humanitarian situation in Syria and Afghanistan, as well as cooperation on the ground between Turkey and the U.N. were the main topics of discussion, said the ministry said.

Diplomacy, sadat onal, UN,

WORLD Canadian Catholic bishops apologize for residential schools

Canadian Catholic bishops apologize for residential schools
MOST POPULAR

  1. British tourists flock to sunny Turkish resorts

    British tourists flock to sunny Turkish resorts

  2. As two NATO countries, Turkey, US should be in very different position: Erdoğan

    As two NATO countries, Turkey, US should be in very different position: Erdoğan

  3. Heavy downpour badly disrupts traffic in Istanbul

    Heavy downpour badly disrupts traffic in Istanbul

  4. Turkey urges Greece to cancel circular restricting Muslim students

    Turkey urges Greece to cancel circular restricting Muslim students

  5. Turkey slams US before Erdoğan, Putin meet on Syria

    Turkey slams US before Erdoğan, Putin meet on Syria
Recommended
Turkey set to open another consulate in Serbia

Turkey set to open another consulate in Serbia
Greece seeks cooperation with Turkey: PM Mitsotakis

Greece seeks cooperation with Turkey: PM Mitsotakis
Foreign envoys rate Turkish delicatessen at MasterChef

Foreign envoys rate Turkish delicatessen at MasterChef
As two NATO countries, Turkey, US should be in very different position: Erdoğan

As two NATO countries, Turkey, US should be in very different position: Erdoğan

Turkish envoy meets Taliban leader in Doha

Turkish envoy meets Taliban leader in Doha
Turkey urges Greece to cancel circular restricting Muslim students

Turkey urges Greece to cancel circular restricting Muslim students
WORLD Canadian Catholic bishops apologize for residential schools

Canadian Catholic bishops apologize for residential schools

Catholic bishops in Canada apologized on Sept. 24 “unequivocally” to Indigenous peoples for the suffering endured in residential schools, just as Pope Francis prepares to meet with Indigenous leaders at the Vatican later this fall.
ECONOMY Turkeys manufacturing capacity continues to rise in September

Turkey's manufacturing capacity continues to rise in September

The Turkish manufacturing industry’s capacity utilization rate (CUR) increased month-on-month in September, marking the fourth straight monthly rise, fresh data showed on Sept. 24. 
SPORTS Turkish football club Kayserispors Emre Demir joins Barcelona

Turkish football club Kayserispor's Emre Demir joins Barcelona

Barcelona purchased Emre Demir from Turkey's Yukatel Kayserispor for €2 million ($2.34 million) plus bonuses, the Catalan club said in a statement on Sept. 23. 