Türkiye, Niger sign declaration of intent on energy cooperation

NIAMEY

Türkiye and Niger signed a declaration of intent on July 17 to cooperate in the field of oil and natural gas.

The declaration was announced by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar following a series of high-level meetings between Turkish and Nigerien officials in Niamey.

The Turkish delegation, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, first met with Niger Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine.

Subsequent meetings were held with Niger’s Mines Minister Ousmane Abarchi, Petroleum Minister Mahaman Moustapha Barke Bako and Energy Minister Amadou Haoua.

The discussions culminated in a meeting with Niger President Abdourahmane Tchiani, during which Bayraktar formalized the cooperation agreement.

The declaration aims to enhance dialogue between relevant institutions and companies in both countries, with a focus on supporting Turkish companies in the development of Niger’s oil and natural gas fields.

At a press conference following the talks, Fidan highlighted the growing intensity of Türkiye's collaborative efforts with African countries.

"In line with the vision of our president [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan], our partnership policy with Africa is becoming more institutionalized every day," he said.

Türkiye has embassies in 44 out of 54 African countries.

"While developing our relations with Africa, we are realizing activities that will be based on the benefit and welfare of the peoples and our brothers and sisters here," he said. "Peace, security and stability in Africa are also among our priorities."

Fidan said three working groups simultaneously discussed counterterrorism efforts, foreign policy, defense, energy, mining, economy and trade in detail, agreeing to take a series of joint steps.

The Turkish top diplomat emphasized Ankara's policy of "sharing its anti-terrorism experience with friendly nations," noting that terrorism remains a significant issue for African countries.

"As we did in Somalia, we discussed what Niger can do to improve its defense industry and intelligence capacity within the framework of the fight against terrorism," he said. "We also discussed what steps to take against terrorism, which is the main source of instability in the Sahel region."