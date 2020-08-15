Top Turkish diplomat to launch 3-day Latin America tour

  • August 15 2020 10:17:47

Top Turkish diplomat to launch 3-day Latin America tour

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Top Turkish diplomat to launch 3-day Latin America tour

Turkey's foreign minister will pay official visits to the Caribbean region next week, the ministry said on Aug. 14. 

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will attend the inauguration Sunday of Dominican Republic's President-elect Luis Abinader Corona, according to a statement that said Abinader will receive Çavuşoğlu after the ceremony.

Çavuşoğlu will also meet his U.S. counterpart, Mike Pompeo, who will also be in the Dominican Republic and the two will discuss the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, according to Turkish diplomatic sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The Turkish diplomat is also expected to have meetings with other heads of state and foreign ministers who will attend the ceremony.

He will visit Haiti on Monday and meet Foreign Minister Claude Joseph, before being received by Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe and President Jovenel Moise.

On the last leg of the regional tour, he will stop in Venezuela to have meetings Tuesday with Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, President Nicolas Maduro and Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

The meetings are expected to focus on bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues.

"In addition to the signing of bilateral agreements, a joint declaration on the occasion of the 70th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Venezuela will also be signed," the statement said.

During his visit to Greece earlier Friday, Pompeo stressed the urgent need to reduce tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In a press conference in Switzerland the same day, Çavuşoğlu stressed that Turkey wanted to resolve disputes in the region amicably and through dialogue.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey mulls withdrawing envoy, suspending ties with Abu Dhabi over deal with Israel

    Turkey mulls withdrawing envoy, suspending ties with Abu Dhabi over deal with Israel

  2. Man detained for assaulting woman in road rage incident

    Man detained for assaulting woman in road rage incident

  3. Turkey urges Greece not to provoke its research vessel in Med

    Turkey urges Greece not to provoke its research vessel in Med

  4. Turkey is still normalizing

    Turkey is still normalizing

  5. Turkey in touch with 92 countries to restart flights, says minister

    Turkey in touch with 92 countries to restart flights, says minister
Recommended
Turkish, Venezuelan leaders discuss ways to boost ties

Turkish, Venezuelan leaders discuss ways to boost ties

Turkey always stands by Azerbaijan: Presidential spokesperson

Turkey always stands by Azerbaijan: Presidential spokesperson
Turkey to respond to any intervention in East Med: Minister

Turkey to respond to any intervention in East Med: Minister
Turkish, US discuss officials Palestine, Eastern Med via phone

Turkish, US discuss officials Palestine, Eastern Med via phone

Turkey urges Greece not to provoke its research vessel in Med

Turkey urges Greece not to provoke its research vessel in Med
Turkish aid group TADD donates solar kits to Uganda

Turkish aid group TADD donates solar kits to Uganda
WORLD Pentagon to set up new unit to investigate UFOs

Pentagon to set up new unit to investigate UFOs

The Pentagon said on Aug. 14 it was setting up a new task force under the U.S. Navy to investigate UFO sightings.
ECONOMY Survey forecasts no change in interest rates

Survey forecasts no change in interest rates

Turkey's Central Bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged next week, according to an Anadolu Agency survey on Aug. 14. 

SPORTS Turkish sprinter finishes second in Diamond League

Turkish sprinter finishes second in Diamond League

Turkish sprinter Yasmani Copello Escobar finished second in the men's 400-meter hurdle in the season's first race in the Diamond League. 