Top Turkish, Canadian diplomats discuss Karabakh

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu discussed the ongoing Armenian-Azerbaijan conflict with his Canadian counterpart, a Turkish diplomatic source said on Oct. 9.

Çavuşoğlu and Francois-Philippe Champagne discussed bilateral relations and the Upper-Karabakh during a telephone conversation, according to the source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The Turkish diplomat voiced his opinion on Armenian aggression in Upper Karabakh and said Canada should call the Yerevan administration to "withdraw from Azerbaijani territories.”

The men also discussed Canada’s decision to hinder export licenses of defense industry products from Turkey.

Champagne said Monday that certain allegations have been made in recent days regarding "Canadian technology being used in the military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh."