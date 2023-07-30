Top military council to discuss new appointments, promotions

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will preside over the Supreme Military Council meeting next week at the Presidential Complex, where key appointments and promotions within the Turkish Armed Forces will be deliberated.

The highly anticipated meeting is set to determine the name for the coveted position of chief of the General Staff, which was left vacant following Yaşar Güler's appointment as defense minister.

Among the prominent contenders are Land Forces Commander Gen. Musa Avsever, 2nd Army Commander Gen. Metin Gürak, 1st Army Commander Gen. Ali Sivri and Deputy Chief of General Staff Gen. Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu.

Gürak, Sivri and Bayraktaroğlu, all alumni of the military academy's class of 1981, have already been promoted to full general status in recent years. If Avsever is not chosen as the chief of the General Staff, he will face retirement due to the imposed waiting period and age limit.

The upcoming meeting holds particular significance as most of the members of the cabinet will be attending the Supreme Military Council for the first time.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, Education Minister Yusuf Tekin and Defense Minister Yaşar Güler are among the officials expected to participate in the deliberations under the chairpersonship of Erdoğan.

The agenda will encompass discussions on the promotion and assignment files of generals and admirals, as well as the extension of the term of office for colonels. Additionally, the terms of office for Naval Forces Commander Adm. Ercüment Tatlıoğlu and Air Force Commander Gen. Atilla Gülan will be reviewed.

Their current positions remain intact, but if they decide to retire, potential successors have emerged. Chief of Staff Vice Adm. Aydın Şirin and Navy Commander Vice Adm. Kadir Yıldız are among the names being considered, while Combat Air Force Commander Gen. Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu is a prominent contender for the Air Force Command.

Moreover, several lieutenant generals are poised to receive promotions to higher ranks as part of the decisions. Third Army Commander Lt. Gen. Yavuz Türkgenci, Aegean Army Commander Lt. Gen. Kemal Yeni and Land Forces Training and Doctrine Commander Lt. Gen. Sinan Yayla are among those in line for potential advancements.

Additionally, Lt. Gen. İrfan Özsert, the ministry's defense and security general director, and Air Training Commander Lt. Gen. İsmail Güneykaya are also under consideration for promotions.