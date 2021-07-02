Top court rules violation of rights for HDP’s Gergerlioğlu

ANKARA

The General Assembly of the Constitutional Court on July 1 ruled the decision stating violation of rights of Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) member Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu, demanding his release.

The Constitutional Court unanimously decided that Gergerlioğlu’s “right to be elected and engage in political activities” and “the right to personal freedom and security” were violated in line with Article 67 of the constitution.

With the court’s decision of rights violation, Gergeroğlu could regain his lawmaker position at the parliament, like Enis Berberoğlu from the Republican People’s Party (CHP).

While Gergerlioğlu is expected to be released from prison following the Constitutional Court’s decision of rights violation, the file will be sent to the parliament in order to start the process of returning his parliamentary seat.

Gergerlioğlu was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to two years and six months in prison for “spreading terrorist propaganda” after he retweeted a 2016 news article about a call for peace by the illegal PKK group.

An appeals court confirmed the conviction, saying he was “owning” and “legitimizing” the PKK by sharing the link, which included a photograph of members of the group.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey, Europe and the United States.