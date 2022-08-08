Tons of fruit stranded in EU, S.Africa battle of oranges

  • August 08 2022 07:00:00

Tons of fruit stranded in EU, S.Africa battle of oranges

JOHANNESBURG- Agence France-Presse
Tons of fruit stranded in EU, S.Africa battle of oranges

Millions of boxes of oranges are spoiling in containers stranded at European ports as South Africa and the European Union lock horns in a dispute over import rules, citrus growers have said.

South Africa, the world’s second largest exporter of fresh citrus after Spain, filed a complaint with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) last month after the EU introduced new plant and health safety requirements that orange farmers say threaten their survival.

The measures came into force in July as ships were already at sea carrying hundreds of containers full of South African fruit to Europe, resulting in them being held up on arrival, South Africa’s Citrus Growers’ Association (CGA) says.

“It’s a complete and utter disaster,” CGA’s CEO Justin Chadwick said.

“Food that has fantastic quality and is safe is (just) sitting there and this at a time when people are worried about food security.”

The EU rules aim at tackling the potential spread of an insect called the false codling moth, a pest native to sub-Saharan Africa that feeds on fruits including oranges and grapefruits.

The new measures require South African farmers to apply extreme cold treatment to all Europe-bound oranges and keep the fruits at temperatures of two degrees Celsius or lower for 25 days.

But the CGA says this measure is unnecessary as the country already has its own, more targeted way of preventing infestation.

In its WTO complaint, South Africa argued that the EU requirements were “not based on science”, more restrictive than necessary and “discriminatory”.

South African citrus growers say the requirement puts undue extra pressure on an industry already in dire straits.

“This is going to add a lot of costs and at the moment, that is what no grower in the world can afford,” said Hannes de Waal, who heads of the almost 100-year-old farm Sundays River Citrus.

De Waal said revenues were already squeezed by high shipping and fertiliser costs.

Freight costs have rocketed since COVID-19 struck, and so has the price of fertilisers due to the war in Ukraine.

Europe is the largest market for South Africa’s almost $2 billion citrus industry, accounting for 37 percent of all exports.

The new rules hit at the height of South Africa’s orange season, during the southern hemisphere’s winter, when export operations were in full swing.

This gave fruit growers too little time to adapt, said Chadwick. Some 3.2 million cartons of citrus worth about $36 million left port with paperwork that would be wrong on arrival.

The dispute is now with the WTO. The parties have 60 days to negotiate a solution. Failing that, the complainant can request the matter be decided by a panel of experts.

The EU said it was confident of the “WTO-compatibility” of its measures.

WORLD Drought forces water use rethink in Spain

Drought forces water use rethink in Spain
MOST POPULAR

  1. Gurnard returns to Marmara Sea as mucilage vanishes

    Gurnard returns to Marmara Sea as mucilage vanishes

  2. Promising future of ASEAN, Türkiye relations: Op-ed

    Promising future of ASEAN, Türkiye relations: Op-ed

  3. Expert urges people to use face masks as cases spike

    Expert urges people to use face masks as cases spike

  4. Turkish deputy prime minister mole in fraud case: CHP head

    Turkish deputy prime minister mole in fraud case: CHP head

  5. Saudis slam Iran over plot

    Saudis slam Iran over plot
Recommended
Over 8,000 food companies fined in inspections

Over 8,000 food companies fined in inspections
Flight tracking exposure irks billionaires and baddies

Flight tracking exposure irks billionaires and baddies
Payments with cards soar in first half

Payments with cards soar in first half
Turks spend 4 hours a day on apps

Turks spend 4 hours a day on apps
Cash budget posts another deficit in July

Cash budget posts another deficit in July
Hoteliers facing staff shortage as tourism gains momentum

Hoteliers facing staff shortage as tourism gains momentum
WORLD Drought forces water use rethink in Spain

Drought forces water use rethink in Spain

Faced with a historic drought and threatened by desertification, Spain is rethinking how it spends its water resources, which are used mainly to irrigate crops.
ECONOMY Over 8,000 food companies fined in inspections

Over 8,000 food companies fined in inspections

More than 8,300 food companies were fined a total of 113.5 million Turkish Liras in the first seven months of 2022 for violating safety and hygiene rules.
SPORTS Harlem Globetrotters to stage shows in Istanbul

Harlem Globetrotters to stage shows in Istanbul

World famous American exhibition basketball team Harlem Globetrotters will stage shows in Istanbul’s Ülker Arena Hall on Oct. 22 and 23, Demirören News Agency has reported.