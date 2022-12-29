Tokyo markets end lower

TOKYO
Tokyo shares closed lower on Wednesday, following falls in U.S. high-tech shares and with investors treading carefully after Japan’s announcement on COVID-19 test requirements for travelers from mainland China.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.41 percent, or 107.37 points, to end at 26,340.50, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.06 percent, or 1.13 points, to 1,909.02.

The dollar stood at 133.81 yen, against 133.44 yen on Dec. 27 in New York.

The Tokyo market was dragged down by falling tech shares on Wall Street, where technology companies were spooked by U.S. yields trending higher.

Adding to this was Japan’s announcement on Dec. 27 that it will require COVID-19 tests on arrival for travelers from mainland China from Dec. 31, after Beijing declared it will end inbound quarantine requirements.

The move made Japan one of the first countries to impose China-specific travel restrictions this week, with Hong Kong authorities saying they were “greatly disappointed” by what they called Tokyo’s “hasty decision.”

Japan’s announcement “likely had a negative impact on shares for the inbound sector”, Toshikazu Horiuchi of IwaiCosmo Securities told AFP.

ANA Holdings fell 1.27 percent to 2,826 yen and its rival Japan Airlines was down 0.76 percent to 2,715 yen.

Among other major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group lost 1.46 percent to 5,711 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing slid 1.10 percent to 81,420 yen.

 

