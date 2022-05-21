Togg to hit the roads in March next year: Executive

SAMSUN
Turkey’s locally developed car Togg will appear on the country’s roads starting March 2023, the company executive has said.

“We have not yet begun collecting orders for the car. There is more time for this. We can discuss this matter at the company’s board in the second half of the year,” Mehmet Gurcan Karakas, Togg’s CEO said in an event in the northern province of Samsun.

The country’s indigenous car is named Turkey’s Automobile Initiative Group (TOGG).

Initially a SUV vehicle in the C segment will be introduced to the market, Karakaş said, adding that five models will be offered.

“The second one will be a sedan, followed by a hatchback model. A smaller SUV will be offered when moving from the C segment to the B segment,” the company’s executive explained.

Earlier this week, the company said work for the construction of the plant in the Gemlik district has gathered pace.
Some 99 percent of the paint and 97 percent of body shops have already been completed while 95 percent of the assembly facility is finished, the company said.

Tests with 208 robots have already begun at the factory.

The plant is being developed on a 1.2 million square meters area. Construction work for the Gemlik factory is expected to be finalized in June this year.

Togg plans to manufacture 1 million vehicles in five models by 2030.

