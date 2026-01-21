Ties with Qatar boosted through new deals: Defense chief

DOHA

Turkish Defense Industries (SSB) Secretary Haluk Görgün highlighted the top-tier strategic advancement in defense cooperation with Qatar, stating that new agreements signed at the ongoing fair have further solidified their partnership.

Görgün addressed questions at the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2026) in Qatar's capital.

He described the deepening strategic defense ties through fresh pacts as a tangible reflection of the shared vision between the two nations.

Görgün emphasized that collaboration between Türkiye and Qatar aligns with the strong will of their leaders across multiple sectors.

"When it comes to strategic partnerships, defense collaborations lead the way," he said.

"With our advanced capabilities, we continue efforts to produce platforms, systems and solutions that Qatar may need, for both Qatar and third countries."

Görgün noted that events like DIMDEX offer vital opportunities to showcase and expand such partnerships.

"Türkiye participates with the highest number of defense industry firms," he said. "The SSB also has its own stand here."

During the fair, meetings with defense ministers from various countries led to several cooperation agreements, Görgün revealed.

Specifically, deals were inked between Qatar's Barzan Holding and Turkish firms MKE, ASELSAN, STM, ASFAT and TAİS, tailored to Qatar's requirements.

These agreements cover key areas such as ammunition production, systems engineering, naval platforms, technology sharing and sustainable industrial partnerships, he explained.

"These steps embody the strategic defense vision built between Türkiye and Qatar," Görgün said.

Murak Ikinci, chief executive of Roketsan, said on the sidelines of the event, which opened on Jan. 19, that DIMDEX is among the company’s most important strategic platforms in the Gulf region.

“We are pleased to contribute to bilateral relations through our defense exports, thanks to the high-level strategic Türkiye-Qatar relations,” Ikinci said.

Türkiye is attending the ninth edition of DIMDEX 2026, with 47 defense companies.

At the expo, Turkish firms are presenting a range of products, including unmanned land and aerial vehicles, armored platforms, weapon systems, electronics, munitions, simulators and logistics support items for visitors' review.

Türkiye also made significant progress on its planned purchase of Eurofighter fighter jets through a high-level meeting in Qatar.

According to the Defense Ministry, Air Force Commander General Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu participated in a tripartite discussion in Doha, hosted by the Qatari Air Force commander and involving the United Kingdom Air Force, to address the Typhoon aircraft procurement process.

The first Eurofighter is anticipated to arrive in Türkiye by the end of February, with Turkish pilots already commencing their training.