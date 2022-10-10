THY Teknik inks cooperation deal with EFW

ISTANBUL

THY Teknik has signed an agreement with Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH (ERW), center of excellence for Airbus Passenger-to-Freighter conversions, to collaborate in A330P2F conversions.

The collaboration will see to THY Teknik becoming the first MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) company to provide third party conversion solutions for the proven and technologically advanced A330P2F program by EFW, a statement said.

The first A330P2F conversion for EFW is planned to be carried out at THY Teknik’s facility in Istanbul in the third quarter of 2023.

“We are happy to cooperate with EFW in their A330P2F program. With extensive know-how and close collaboration with suppliers, we are always well equipped to provide technical services and solutions for our customers. We look forward to expanding our partnership further with EFW,” said Ahmet Bolat, THY Teknik chairman of the board.

EFW’s A330P2F program is developed in collaboration with ST Engineering and Airbus, with EFW holding the Supplemental Type Certificate and leading in the overall program as well as marketing & sales efforts.

To meet the rising demand for freighter conversions, ST Engineering and EFW have set up new conversion sites in China and the U.S. in the last one to two years to ramp up total conversion capacity for all their Airbus P2F programs comprising the A330P2F, A320P2F and A321P2F.

“We have a growing P2F order book which mirrors a strong market demand for Airbus freighter conversions, with the A330P2F program being increasingly considered as the preferred next-generation platform in the medium to widebody category,” said Jordi Boto, CEO of EFW.

“Through our collaboration with Turkish Technic, which has deep experience in maintaining Airbus aircraft, we will ensure meeting our customer commitments in a robust manner.”