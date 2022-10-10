THY Teknik inks cooperation deal with EFW

THY Teknik inks cooperation deal with EFW

ISTANBUL
THY Teknik inks cooperation deal with EFW

THY Teknik has signed an agreement with Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH (ERW), center of excellence for Airbus Passenger-to-Freighter conversions, to collaborate in A330P2F conversions.

The collaboration will see to THY Teknik becoming the first MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) company to provide third party conversion solutions for the proven and technologically advanced A330P2F program by EFW, a statement said.

The first A330P2F conversion for EFW is planned to be carried out at THY Teknik’s facility in Istanbul in the third quarter of 2023.

“We are happy to cooperate with EFW in their A330P2F program. With extensive know-how and close collaboration with suppliers, we are always well equipped to provide technical services and solutions for our customers. We look forward to expanding our partnership further with EFW,” said Ahmet Bolat, THY Teknik chairman of the board.

EFW’s A330P2F program is developed in collaboration with ST Engineering and Airbus, with EFW holding the Supplemental Type Certificate and leading in the overall program as well as marketing & sales efforts.

To meet the rising demand for freighter conversions, ST Engineering and EFW have set up new conversion sites in China and the U.S. in the last one to two years to ramp up total conversion capacity for all their Airbus P2F programs comprising the A330P2F, A320P2F and A321P2F.

“We have a growing P2F order book which mirrors a strong market demand for Airbus freighter conversions, with the A330P2F program being increasingly considered as the preferred next-generation platform in the medium to widebody category,” said Jordi Boto, CEO of EFW.

“Through our collaboration with Turkish Technic, which has deep experience in maintaining Airbus aircraft, we will ensure meeting our customer commitments in a robust manner.”

Türkiye, Economy,

ARTS & LIFE Cultural Road Festival opens in Diyarbakır

Cultural Road Festival opens in Diyarbakır
MOST POPULAR

  1. Open Sesame!

    Open Sesame!

  2. Türkiye’s digital quality of life improves slightly

    Türkiye’s digital quality of life improves slightly

  3. Lake Marmara completely dries up

    Lake Marmara completely dries up

  4. Chagall painting stolen by Nazis to be auctioned in New York

    Chagall painting stolen by Nazis to be auctioned in New York

  5. Ministry launches project to open 3,000 new kindergartens

    Ministry launches project to open 3,000 new kindergartens
Recommended
US tightens chip export controls to China

US tightens chip export controls to China
Rivian recalling nearly all its vehicles over loose fastener

Rivian recalling nearly all its vehicles over loose fastener
FX-protected deposit scheme to be extended: Minister

FX-protected deposit scheme to be extended: Minister
Treasury posts cash deficit in September

Treasury posts cash deficit in September
Textile industry eyes becoming one of top three in the world

Textile industry eyes becoming one of top three in the world
Vietnam’s VinFast targets US market

Vietnam’s VinFast targets US market
WORLD Haiti’s leader requests foreign armed forces to quell chaos

Haiti’s leader requests foreign armed forces to quell chaos

Haiti’s government has agreed to request the help of international troops as gangs and protesters paralyze the country and supplies of water, fuel and basic goods dwindle, according to a document published Friday.

ECONOMY Textile industry eyes becoming one of top three in the world

Textile industry eyes becoming one of top three in the world

Türkiye’s textile industry that has increased its share over the past years in global trade aims to become one of the top three players in the world market.

SPORTS Green absence from Warriors ‘mutual decision’ after punch

Green absence from Warriors ‘mutual decision’ after punch

Draymond Green will be away from the defending champion Golden State Warriors indefinitely, which coach Steve Kerr called a “mutual decision” after the star forward violently punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face on Oct. 5.