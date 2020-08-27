Thwarting Turkey’s operations with naval exercises ‘pipe dream,’ says minister

ANKARA

Turkey has slammed Greece and France for holding military drills in the eastern Mediterranean, as Defense Minister Hulusi Akar underlined that Turkey’s commitment to protecting its rights and interests in the region will not be challenged by such military activities.

“To believe that it would be possible to thwart the Turkish Armed Forces operations with exercises and similar activities is nothing more than a pipe dream,” Akar said Aug. 27 in an interview with state-run Anadolu Agency.

“You can have the EU, the world to stand by your side as much as you want. You cannot make two plus two equal five. Two plus two will always equal four,” referring to a Turkish idiom, which means that something is very clear that its validity cannot be doubted.

“We have principles; there are rights and laws,” he said.

The minister also conveyed that Turkey will continue to protect the Oruç Reis seismic research vessel, as well as other vessels, in the region as long as their works continue.

“We do not have eyes on anyone’s soil, sea, rights or laws. But on the other hand, we will not even give a drop of our waters and will not let anyone cheat us of our rights,” he said.

“We are peacefully conducting the seismic survey. There are three French aircraft in Greek Cyprus? Why did they come here? Are you guarantors?” he said.

Akar also said that Greece is acting like everything belongs to it. “Doesn’t the 83 million population of Turkey have rights? This wrong and selfish approach is hurting them.”

Turkey does not want to stage war and wants to resolve problems through dialogue, he underlined.

The minister reiterated that Turkey favors dialogue with Greece but is determined to protect its rights.

“If our Greek counterparts agree, we would be pleased to host them here,” Akar said.

“We would not allow our rights to be trampled on,” he added. “Turkey’s strength should not be tested.”

Akar also hailed NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s objective assessment of the situation in the eastern Mediterranean yet slammed French defense minister’s remarks as “illogical and unintelligent.”

Ankara’s lashing out came as European Union foreign ministers were set to meet in Berlin on Aug. 27, with tensions between Turkey and Greece dominating their agenda.

Earlier this week, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas engaged in shuttle diplomacy between the two rivals, urging dialogue while meeting with his Turkish and Greek counterparts.

The NATO secretary-general also said he was in “constant contact” with Greece and Turkey.