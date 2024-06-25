Three Turkish cities rank among world’s happiest

Three Turkish cities have made notable appearances on the 2024 Happy City Index prepared by the U.K.-based Institute for Quality of Life.

Istanbul, Türkiye’s bustling metropolis, ranks 197th, while the coastal gems of İzmir and Antalya secure the 222nd and 246th positions, respectively.

At the top of the index, the serene city of Aarush in Denmark takes the crown as the happiest city in the world, followed by Zurich, Switzerland and Berlin, Germany.

Istanbul, Türkiye’s largest city, remains a favorite among tourists and residents alike. In 2023, the city attracted over 17 million international visitors, drawn by its rich historical sites, such as the Hagia Sophia and Topkapı Palace, vibrant markets, and a fusion of Eastern and Western cultures.

İzmir, known for its Aegean coastline, ranks 222nd on the Happy City Index. The city, which welcomed approximately 1.5 million tourists last year, offers a laid-back atmosphere and scenic beauty that contribute to its high quality of life.

While Antalya, positioned 246th in the index, remains a top destination for sun-seekers and history enthusiasts. With stunning beaches and luxury resorts, the city saw over 16 million visitors in 2023.

