Three people die of heart attack during polls

RİZE

Three people died of a heart attack at separate polling stations during the presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14.

In the Black Sea province of Rize, 64-year-old Şeref Kurt was on duty at one of the polling stations set up at a school where he also voted.

He suddenly collapsed at the polling booth around 9 a.m.

The citizens and officials who came to vote in the school provided initial intervention to Kurt.

Health officials, who immediately arrived upon notifications, identified Kurt as having a heart attack and was taken to Kaçkar State Hospital by ambulance. Despite all the interventions, Kurt could not be saved.

In another Black Sea province of Trabzon’s Akçaabat district, Aysel Ulusoy came to a local Çevreli Mosque, where the ballot box was set up, with her relatives to vote.

After entering the voting booth with the ballot paper, Ulusoy suddenly collapsed to the ground.

Ulusoy, who received initial intervention from polling officials, was taken to a nearby hospital by her relatives.

The woman was identified to have experienced a heart attack and died.

In the northern city of Giresun, 85-year-old İbrahim Yıldız suffered a heart attack in the classroom where he voted and passed away.