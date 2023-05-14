Three people die of heart attack during polls

Three people die of heart attack during polls

RİZE
Three people die of heart attack during polls

Three people died of a heart attack at separate polling stations during the presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14.

In the Black Sea province of Rize, 64-year-old Şeref Kurt was on duty at one of the polling stations set up at a school where he also voted.

He suddenly collapsed at the polling booth around 9 a.m.

The citizens and officials who came to vote in the school provided initial intervention to Kurt.

Health officials, who immediately arrived upon notifications, identified Kurt as having a heart attack and was taken to Kaçkar State Hospital by ambulance. Despite all the interventions, Kurt could not be saved.

In another Black Sea province of Trabzon’s Akçaabat district, Aysel Ulusoy came to a local Çevreli Mosque, where the ballot box was set up, with her relatives to vote.

After entering the voting booth with the ballot paper, Ulusoy suddenly collapsed to the ground.

Ulusoy, who received initial intervention from polling officials, was taken to a nearby hospital by her relatives.

The woman was identified to have experienced a heart attack and died.

In the northern city of Giresun, 85-year-old İbrahim Yıldız suffered a heart attack in the classroom where he voted and passed away.

Türkiye, Polls,

TÜRKIYE 17 suspects detained over fake İnce videotape

17 suspects detained over fake İnce videotape
LATEST NEWS

  1. 17 suspects detained over fake İnce videotape

    17 suspects detained over fake İnce videotape

  2. Voting process concludes smoothly: YSK president

    Voting process concludes smoothly: YSK president

  3. Click here for detailed election results

    Click here for detailed election results

  4. Millions mark first Mother’s Day after quakes

    Millions mark first Mother’s Day after quakes

  5. Opposition candidate hopes polls to bring ‘spring’ to Türkiye

    Opposition candidate hopes polls to bring ‘spring’ to Türkiye
Recommended
17 suspects detained over fake İnce videotape

17 suspects detained over fake İnce videotape
Voting process concludes smoothly: YSK president

Voting process concludes smoothly: YSK president
Click here for detailed election results

Click here for detailed election results
Millions mark first Mother’s Day after quakes

Millions mark first Mother’s Day after quakes
Opposition candidate hopes polls to bring ‘spring’ to Türkiye

Opposition candidate hopes polls to bring ‘spring’ to Türkiye
Erdoğan hopes vote outcome good for future of country

Erdoğan hopes vote outcome 'good for future of country'
WORLD Gaza ceasefire takes effect after five days of deadly fighting

Gaza ceasefire takes effect after five days of deadly fighting

A ceasefire was in effect on the Gaza Strip Sunday, drawing people back into the streets after five days of cross-border exchanges killed at least 34 Palestinians and one Israeli.

ECONOMY Germany averts 50-hour train strike

Germany averts 50-hour train strike

Germany has averted a crippling 50-hour train strike as transport union EVG on Saturday called off the industrial action after reaching a wage deal with rail operator Deutsche Bahn.

SPORTS Istanbul tourism awaits UEFA final

Istanbul tourism awaits UEFA final

The tourism sector in Istanbul is preparing for the UEFA Champions League Final to be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on June 10, with expections that about 50,000 fans will arrive in the city.