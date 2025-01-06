Three generations as keepers of time

ISTANBUL

Aydın Aydınoğlu, whose family migrated from Pristina, Kosovo, to the Samatya neighborhood of Istanbul's Fatih district in 1963, continues his family’s 110-year work watch repair as a third-generation watchmaker.

Aydınoğlu, who resides in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district, reflects on his family’s migration journey, the presence of Kosovar migrants in Istanbul today, and their contributions to the city’s culture.

Aydınoğlu shared that he learned the craft of watchmaking from his grandfather and that both his grandfather and father continued this profession after their migration to Istanbul.

"We are the children of a migrant family. In 1963, we migrated from Pristina, the capital of Kosovo, to our motherland, Türkiye. Although living conditions in Kosovo were not too bad, we saw Turkey as our true home. Our family has carried on this profession for about 110 years, and we are the third generation of this tradition," he said.

Explaining the reasons behind their migration from Kosovo to Istanbul, Aydınoğlu noted that it became increasingly difficult to live as Muslims in the region at the time.

"In Kosovo, we were Turks; here, we are Albanians. My grandmother passed away speaking Turkish, never having learned Albanian. My mother’s side, though they lived there, also identified as Turks. During that time, many Muslims emigrated from Kosovo to Türkiye because living under non-Muslim rule was difficult."

Aydınoğlu explained that when his family arrived in Istanbul, much like today, people of various ethnic backgrounds lived together. In their neighborhood, they interacted and traded mostly with Greeks and Armenians.

Highlighting that watchmaking was mostly practiced by non-Muslims at the time, Aydınoğlu said his family was initially perceived as “foreign” or “non-Muslim” due to their migration and profession.

"Back then, my grandfather and father were seen as foreigners because this profession was generally associated with Europeans. However, this was completely inaccurate. We are the descendants of Turks whom the Ottoman Empire moved from Konya to Kosovo to bring civilization to the Balkans. After the Ottoman Empire collapsed, we returned. Though we are migrants, we are Turks through and through."

He described how Istanbul’s multicultural fabric remains evident today but lamented that society’s tolerance and respect for differences were more pronounced in the past. Transactions were conducted with mutual trust, regardless of language, religion, or ethnicity.

"Look at Beyoğlu today. If you were to ask a shopkeeper for a glass of water, they might charge you for it. We’ve lost our humanity and compassion. Unfortunately, this is the era we live in. The quality of people has changed, largely due to Istanbul's dynamic cosmopolitan structure. Migration plays a key role in this. Just as our people migrate to the West, Türkiye also receives migrants. However, we must integrate individuals who align with our values to ensure no one's life is adversely affected."

Aydınoğlu emphasized that both Beyoğlu’s cultural richness and the craft of watchmaking have been affected by modernization and digitalization. He noted that interest in mechanical watchmaking has diminished, comparing the busy days of his grandfather’s time to the slower pace of today.

"In the past, business was booming, especially during Ramadan. Once, on the eve of Ramadan Bayram, we repaired 200 clocks in a single day. We were so busy that we could hardly keep up. Now, with new phones, business has significantly declined."

Recalling the past vibrancy of their shop’s location on Sinemacılar Street, Aydınoğlu shared: "This street was once a hub for cinema actors and extras from Yeşilçam films. Every morning, 100-150 extras from gangster movies would pass through here. Even İstiklal Street, which had car traffic back then, was always bustling."

While interest in watchmaking has decreased, Aydınoğlu remains dedicated to his craft: "We continue to serve watch enthusiasts. Watchmaking today faces the risk of extinction. Despite the digital transformation, people still seek out quality watches. Those who value fine watches find us, and we serve them. Old masters will always have work because we repair parts and restore the broken. If we don't, the work will shift abroad. While we still have customers, if this trend continues, finding a watchmaker in 70-80 years will be a challenge."