Japan approves stem-cell treatment for Parkinson's in world first

Japan approves stem-cell treatment for Parkinson's in world first

TOKYO
Japan approves stem-cell treatment for Parkinsons in world first

Japanese scientist Shinya Yamanaka. (AFP)

Japan has approved ground-breaking stem-cell treatments for Parkinson's and severe heart failure, one of the manufacturers and media reports said Friday, with the therapies expected to reach patients within months.

Pharmaceutical company Sumitomo Pharma said it received the green light for the manufacture and sale of Amchepry, its Parkinson's disease treatment that transplants stem cells into a patient's brain.

Japan's health ministry also gave the go-ahead to ReHeart, heart muscle sheets developed by medical startup Cuorips that can help form new blood vessels and restore heart function, media reports said.

The treatments could be on the market and rolled out to patients as early as this summer, reports said, citing the health ministry, becoming the world's first commercially available medical products using (iPS) cells.

Japanese scientist Shinya Yamanaka won the Nobel Prize in 2012 for his research into iPS, which have the potential to develop into any cell in the body.

"I hope this will bring relief to patients not only in Japan but around the world," health minister Kenichiro Ueno told a press conference.

"We will promptly carry out all necessary procedures to ensure it reaches all patients without fail."

In a statement, Sumitomo Pharma said it had obtained "conditional and time-limited approval" for the manufacture and marketing of Amchepry under a system which is reportedly designed to get these products to patients as quickly as possible.

The approval is a kind of "provisional license", the Asahi newspaper said, after the safety and efficacy of the treatment was judged based on data from fewer patients than in ordinary clinical trials for drugs.

A trial led by Kyoto University researchers indicated that the company's treatment was safe and successful in improving symptoms.

The study involved seven Parkinson's patients aged between 50 and 69, with each receiving a total of either five million or 10 million cells implanted on both sides of the brain.

The iPS cells from healthy donors were developed into the precursors of dopamine-producing brain cells, which are no longer present in people with Parkinson's disease.

The patients were monitored for two years and no major adverse effects were found, the study said. Four patients showed improvements in symptoms.

Parkinson's disease is a chronic, degenerative neurological disorder that affects the body's motor system, often causing shaking and other difficulties in movement.

Worldwide, about 10 million people have the illness, according to the Parkinson's Foundation.

Currently available therapies "improve symptoms without slowing or halting the disease progression," the foundation says.

iPS cells are created by stimulating mature, already specialised, cells back into a juvenile state — basically cloning without the need for an embryo.

The cells can be transformed into a range of different types of cells, and their use is a key sector of medical research.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Greece to deploy Patriots to protect Bulgaria amid Iran war fears

Greece to deploy Patriots to protect Bulgaria amid Iran war fears
LATEST NEWS

  1. Greece to deploy Patriots to protect Bulgaria amid Iran war fears

    Greece to deploy Patriots to protect Bulgaria amid Iran war fears

  2. Azerbaijan says foiled Iranian 'terrorist' attacks

    Azerbaijan says foiled Iranian 'terrorist' attacks

  3. Oil prices surge as Mideast war rages

    Oil prices surge as Mideast war rages

  4. Russian rains missiles and drones on Ukraine, killing six

    Russian rains missiles and drones on Ukraine, killing six

  5. Israel fires 'broad-scale' strikes on Tehran as war hits 2nd week

    Israel fires 'broad-scale' strikes on Tehran as war hits 2nd week
Recommended
Russian rains missiles and drones on Ukraine, killing six

Russian rains missiles and drones on Ukraine, killing six
Israel fires broad-scale strikes on Tehran as war hits 2nd week

Israel fires 'broad-scale' strikes on Tehran as war hits 2nd week
Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each

Russia, Ukraine exchange 300 POWs each
Gulf countries frustrated with lack of notice, defense help

Gulf countries frustrated with lack of notice, defense help
Iran war shows no sign of easing amid one-week mark

Iran war shows no sign of easing amid one-week mark
NATO raises missile defense posture over Iran war

NATO raises 'missile defense posture' over Iran war
Kosovo faces new election after parliament dissolved

Kosovo faces new election after parliament dissolved
WORLD Greece to deploy Patriots to protect Bulgaria amid Iran war fears

Greece to deploy Patriots to protect Bulgaria amid Iran war fears

Greece will deploy a Patriot missile battery and two F-16 jets in the north of the country to help defend neighbouring Bulgaria as the Middle East war flares, Defense Minister Nikos Dendias said Friday.
ECONOMY Oil prices surge as Mideast war rages

Oil prices surge as Mideast war rages

Crude prices surged Friday on mounting fears about oil supply disruption during the Middle East war, while equities retreated on poor U.S. hiring data.
SPORTS Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Defending champion Galatasaray heads into a high-stakes Istanbul derby against a revitalized Beşiktaş on March 7 in a clash that could either cement its lead atop Süper Lig standings or blow the title race wide open.  
﻿