Three arrested over factory explosion in Ankara

ANKARA

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the tragic explosion that claimed the lives of five workers at a factory located in Ankara’s Elmadağ district.

The arrests were made as part of an ongoing investigation conducted by Elmadağ Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office following the explosion at the Machinery and Chemical Industry Corporation’s (MKE) rocket and explosives factory early on June 10.

According to a statement issued by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, a total of seven suspects were taken into custody. Subsequently, based on the evidence collected, three suspects were arrested by the Criminal Judgeship of Peace, specifically for the offense of causing the death of multiple individuals due to negligence.

The statement further revealed that three other suspects were released under judicial control by the judgeship, while one suspect was freed by the prosecutor’s office. It emphasized that the investigation is still underway, encompassing all relevant aspects.

Preliminary findings indicated that the explosion occurred as a result of a chemical reaction in the section where dynamite was being produced, Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin previously informed, further assuring that no other injuries were reported.

“Upon reviewing the camera footage, there was no indication of anything unusual leading up to the explosion. Our workers were going about their regular activities when the explosion occurred suddenly,” Deputy Defense Minister Alpaslan Kavaklıoğlu stated.