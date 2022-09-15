Thrace’s largest theater unearthed in Perinthos

Thrace’s largest theater unearthed in Perinthos

TEKİRDAĞ
Thrace’s largest theater unearthed in Perinthos

Excavations continue to unearth the largest theater in Thrace, located in the Ancient City of Perinthos in the Marmara Ereğlisi district of Tekirdağ.

The head of the excavations, Professor Zeynep Koçel Erdem stated that the theater is the largest one in Thrace, and said, “It is not possible to estimate it exactly right now but let me tell you its dimensions; 90 meters by 130 meters, it is quite a large one. It is the largest known theater in the ancient cities of Thrace.”

Stating that excavations continue in the theater section in the west of the Acropolis, Erdem said the following:

“The Acropolis covers a very large area. The upper part of the city is 1.5 kilometers long and 500 meters wide, and there are huge monumental structures, public buildings of the city, and the theater is one of them. The importance of the theater here is that it is one of the prestige buildings of the city and the most important and largest theater of Turkish Thrace. Although the steps and benches are buried, we hope that they can be uncovered. Although it is said by the public that they were moved for the construction of modern buildings, we plan to reach the original steps in the surroundings. This place gives us findings from up to the archaic period. In particular, ceramics began in the classical period, mainly in the 400th century and later in the Roman period. We can say that this place was used until the Roman period, even until the end of Rome in the appearance of a typical Greek theater.”

Noting that the excavation will take a long time, Erdem said, “Depending on the number of employees, the buildings can be unearthed one by one in five-six years. Ephesus has been excavated for 100 years, Pergamon has been excavated for 100 years, even if it doesn’t take that long, this is very long-term work, and I think it will take quite a long time to uncover the entire city. There are structures that we know this from ancient sources and from coin descriptions.”

Erdem said that there is also the Stadion, which is a very important structure and they plan to include it in the excavation project in the coming years.

“Apart from that, we think that there are different large structures such as the parliament building or the agora or the baths in the acropolis, which are buried. These will be unearthed in future excavations as a result of geophysical studies,” she added.

theatre,

TÜRKIYE Number of housing project applicants continues to rise

Number of housing project applicants continues to rise
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye enjoys tourism boom, says minister

    Türkiye enjoys tourism boom, says minister

  2. Experts await more bonito, less anchovy in new season

    Experts await more bonito, less anchovy in new season

  3. No food supply security problems, says committee

    No food supply security problems, says committee

  4. Istanbul Biennial to open on the weekend

    Istanbul Biennial to open on the weekend

  5. Thrace’s largest theater unearthed in Perinthos

    Thrace’s largest theater unearthed in Perinthos
Recommended
Istanbul Biennial to open on the weekend

Istanbul Biennial to open on the weekend
Ukraine designer evokes the pain of war at fashion show

Ukraine designer evokes the pain of war at fashion show
‘The Living Pyramid’ at Sakıp Sabancı Museum

‘The Living Pyramid’ at Sakıp Sabancı Museum
Almodovar withdraws from English film project with Blanchett

Almodovar withdraws from English film project with Blanchett
Ancient skeleton found in Mexico cave threatened by train

Ancient skeleton found in Mexico cave threatened by train
Australian man killed by kangaroo in rare fatal attack

Australian man killed by kangaroo in rare fatal attack
WORLD China, Russia, Central Asia leaders hold security summit

China, Russia, Central Asia leaders hold security summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and leaders from India and Central Asian nations headed to Uzbekistan on Thursday for a summit of a security group formed by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to U.S. influence.

ECONOMY No food supply security problems, says committee

No food supply security problems, says committee

Despite the unfavorable developments globally, there are no risks to food supply security in Türkiye thanks to measures in place, said the Food and Agricultural Products Monitoring and Assessment Committee in a statement on Sept. 14.
SPORTS Kayaalp becomes world champion for fifth time

Kayaalp becomes world champion for fifth time

Turkish wrestler Rıza Kayaalp has broken new ground by being the world champion for the fifth time.