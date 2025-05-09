‘Thinking Europe’ opens at Brussels

‘Thinking Europe’ opens at Brussels

BRUSSELS
‘Thinking Europe’ opens at Brussels

Ambassador Faruk Kaymakcı, Türkiye's permanent delegate to the European Union, hosted an opening reception for the "Thinking Europe" exhibition in Brussels on May 7, bringing together participating artists and a diverse group of guests.

 

Kaymakcı stated that the exhibition was organized to mark Europe Day on May 9, saying, “This year, we wanted to celebrate Europe Day differently. We said, let’s think about Europe, what it is and what it means.”

 

He explained that the aim was to see what Europe represents through the eyes of artists: “Many of us work in EU-related fields and often think the EU is just about legislation, policies, or the votes I followed this morning at the European Parliament.”

 

Kaymakcı introduced the eight Belgian artists featured in the exhibition: Melissa Pinon, Helene Picard, Stefan Tulepo, Herve Georges Ic, Caspar Pixel Square, Laurent Suchy, Stephane Arcas and Yves Gobart.

 

Following his speech, the artists provided information about their works to the guests.

 

The exhibition will remain open to visitors at Türkiye’s Permanent Delegation to the EU until the end of the month.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

    India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

  2. Pakistan retaliates against India in spiralling conflict

    Pakistan retaliates against India in spiralling conflict

  3. Ukraine, Europe allies seek 30-day Russia truce starting Monday

    Ukraine, Europe allies seek 30-day Russia truce starting Monday

  4. New US envoy to Türkiye says he is 'eager' to 'building bridges'

    New US envoy to Türkiye says he is 'eager' to 'building bridges'

  5. Justice minister hails release of detained Turkish student in US

    Justice minister hails release of detained Turkish student in US
Recommended
Vangölü Express route offers postcard-like views

Vangölü Express route offers postcard-like views
Number of Caretta caretta nests at İztuzu reaches 10

Number of Caretta caretta nests at İztuzu reaches 10
Blake Lively to testify in Baldoni trial

Blake Lively to testify in Baldoni trial
Kahramanmaraş awaits to be discovered

Kahramanmaraş awaits to be discovered
When flavor becomes emotion: The case of cheese

When flavor becomes emotion: The case of cheese
Jumbo: Animated Indonesian film smashing records

'Jumbo': Animated Indonesian film smashing records
Disney announces new theme park in Abu Dhabi

Disney announces new theme park in Abu Dhabi
WORLD India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

Pakistan and India agreed Saturday to a full and immediate ceasefire after days of deadly jet fighter, missile, drone and artillery attacks, the news surprisingly announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, who congratulated them on using "common sense".
ECONOMY Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance saw a deficit of 1.08 trillion Turkish Liras ($28.15 billion) in the January-April period, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry has shown.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿