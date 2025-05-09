‘Thinking Europe’ opens at Brussels

BRUSSELS

Ambassador Faruk Kaymakcı, Türkiye's permanent delegate to the European Union, hosted an opening reception for the "Thinking Europe" exhibition in Brussels on May 7, bringing together participating artists and a diverse group of guests.

Kaymakcı stated that the exhibition was organized to mark Europe Day on May 9, saying, “This year, we wanted to celebrate Europe Day differently. We said, let’s think about Europe, what it is and what it means.”

He explained that the aim was to see what Europe represents through the eyes of artists: “Many of us work in EU-related fields and often think the EU is just about legislation, policies, or the votes I followed this morning at the European Parliament.”

Kaymakcı introduced the eight Belgian artists featured in the exhibition: Melissa Pinon, Helene Picard, Stefan Tulepo, Herve Georges Ic, Caspar Pixel Square, Laurent Suchy, Stephane Arcas and Yves Gobart.

Following his speech, the artists provided information about their works to the guests.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors at Türkiye’s Permanent Delegation to the EU until the end of the month.