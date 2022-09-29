There is no comparison in Türkiye, Greece’s importance in NATO: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan slammed Washington on Sept. 28 for its unbalanced stance amid simmering tensions between Türkiye and Greece, calling out Washington for its unequal treatment of NATO allies.

There is simply no comparison in Türkiye and Greece’s importance in NATO, Erdoğan said in a televised interview, stressing that the U.S. “cannot find another ally like Türkiye.”

Erdoğan also said separation referendums in four Russia-controlled regions in Ukraine complicate efforts to seek a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

Erdoğan’s comments were carried in a statement from his office issued after a phone call Wednesday with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Erdoğan also reiterated during the call Türkiye’s readiness to “make the necessary contribution” for a peaceful resolution of the war, offering to act as a mediator or facilitator for the establishment of a demilitarized zone around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.