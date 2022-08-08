The ‘voice of Hollywood’ dies at 64

  August 08 2022

ISTANBUL
One of Türkiye’s best known voice artists, Sungun Babacan, has died at the age of 64. He had been receiving treatment for his illness for a while.

Babacan voiced actors in many well-known Hollywood movies and commercials such as Batman, Superman, as well as Tom Cruise and Tom Hanks.

Babacan started his career as a voice actor at the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT). In the mid-1980s, he hosted the program “Saturday to Saturday” on TRT.

Babacan, who has voiced famous actors in many movies and TV series, also worked as a translation and dubbing director for many years. He was the corporate voice of two big companies.

At the same time, he voiced the champion Lucian in the game “League of Legends,” produced by Riot Games and gave lectures on dubbing.

Some of his well-known works include Christian Bale in “Batman Begins,” Christopher Reeve in “Superman,” Tom Hanks in “Forrest Gump,” Tom Cruise in “Mission: Impossible” and John Travolta in “Pulp Fiction.”

