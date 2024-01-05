The newest breed to join the American Kennel Club

It's small in stature, big on activity and known for a “smile,” and it's ready to compete with 200 other dog breeds.

The Lancashire heeler is the latest breed recognized by the American Kennel Club. The organization announced on Jan. 3 that the rare herding breed is now eligible for thousands of U.S. dog shows, including the prominent Westminster Kennel Club show.

With long bodies and short coats that are often black and tan, the solidly built dogs are shaped a bit like a downsized corgi, standing around 30 centimeters at the shoulder and weighing up to about 7.7 kilograms. Historically, they were farm helpers that could both drive cattle and rout rats, and today they participate in an array of canine sports and pursuits.

“They’re gritty little dogs, and they’re very intelligent little dogs,” says Patricia Blankenship of Flora, Mississippi, who has bred them for over a decade. “It's an enjoyable little breed to be around.”

Their official description - or breed standard, in dog-world parlance - calls for them to be “courageous, happy, affectionate to owner,” and owners say contented heelers sometimes pull back their lips in a “smile.”

They're “extremely versatile,” participating in everything from scent work to dock diving contests, says United States Lancashire Heeler Club President Sheryl Bradbury. But she advises that a Lancashire heeler “has to have a job,” whether it's an organized dog sport or simply walks and fetch with its owners.

Lancashire heelers go back centuries in the United Kingdom, where they're now deemed a “vulnerable native breed” at risk of dying out in their homeland. Britain's Kennel Club has added an average of just 121 Lancashire heelers annually to its registry in recent years, and the American Kennel Club says only about 5,000 exist worldwide.

