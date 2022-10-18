‘The Midnight Club’ breaks record for most jump scares

‘The Midnight Club’ breaks record for most jump scares

NEW YORK
‘The Midnight Club’ breaks record for most jump scares

Jump scare haters, beware of Netflix’s new series “The Midnight Club.”

The show, a horror mystery-thriller that debuted on Oct. 7, has broken a world record for its plethora of jump scares, according to a news release from Guinness World Records, CNN has reported.

A jump scare describes the classic horror movie trope when a moment of tranquility is interrupted by a loud noise or a lightning-fast cut intended to make a viewer jump with surprise or fear. Think of Jason Voorhees jumping out of the water at the end of the 1980 classic “Friday the 13th.”

The first episode of “The Midnight Club” broke the record for the most scripted jump scares in a single television episode, the news release says. The episode features a bone-chilling 21 jump scares.

The show’s creator, Mike Flanagan, joked that he wanted to break the record as a response to producers who continually asked him to add in more jump scares, despite his wishes, according to the release.

The horror series is based on a 1994 novel by Christopher Pike and tells the story of eight teenagers with terminal illnesses.

Set in a strange hospice in the 1990s, the teens start meeting up at late night to swap disturbing and supernatural stories.

ARTS & LIFE Creative Craft Project introduced at Gate 27

Creative Craft Project introduced at Gate 27
MOST POPULAR

  1. For Whoopi Goldberg, ‘Till’ release comes after long wait

    For Whoopi Goldberg, ‘Till’ release comes after long wait

  2. 8 Istanbul’s districts restricted to foreigners for resident permit

    8 Istanbul’s districts restricted to foreigners for resident permit

  3. Turkish Airlines plane makes emergency landing as passenger attack cabin crew

    Turkish Airlines plane makes emergency landing as passenger attack cabin crew

  4. Activists in UK court after soup thrown at Van Gogh picture

    Activists in UK court after soup thrown at Van Gogh picture

  5. Astronomers are captivated by brightest flash ever seen

    Astronomers are captivated by brightest flash ever seen
Recommended
From mediocre to medal-winning: Japan’s koshu wine

From mediocre to medal-winning: Japan’s koshu wine
Luz Casal to perform in Ankara

Luz Casal to perform in Ankara
Iraq unveils archaeological park with ancient carvings

Iraq unveils archaeological park with ancient carvings
Gates Foundation pledges $1.2B to eradicate polio globally

Gates Foundation pledges $1.2B to eradicate polio globally
Creative Craft Project introduced at Gate 27

Creative Craft Project introduced at Gate 27
Activists in UK court after soup thrown at Van Gogh picture

Activists in UK court after soup thrown at Van Gogh picture
WORLD Brazil’s da Silva, Bolsonaro clash in 1st one-on-one debate

Brazil’s da Silva, Bolsonaro clash in 1st one-on-one debate

Brazil’s former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro clashed in their first one-on-one debate Sunday, two weeks before the presidential election’s runoff.

ECONOMY Budget posts 79 billion Turkish Liras deficit

Budget posts 79 billion Turkish Liras deficit

The central government budget posted a deficit of 79 billion Turkish Liras ($4.2 billion) in September, the Treasury and Finance Ministry has said.
SPORTS Olympic champ Mete Gazoz nabs bronze medal in world cup

Olympic champ Mete Gazoz nabs bronze medal in world cup

Olympic gold medalist recurve archer Mete Gazoz has won the bronze medal in the 2022 World Cup Final held in Mexico’s Tlaxcala.