'The Crown' props to go under the hammer

LONDON

Props from the hit Netflix drama "The Crown", whose final season began last week, are to be sold at auction in early 2024 in London, auction house Bonhams said on Nov. 22.

Fans will be able to buy items including a replica of Princess Diana's so-called "revenge" dress, a façade of the front of 10 Downing Street, the British prime minister's residence, and a fully functioning replica Gold State Coach without the horses.

Two sales will be held live and online between Jan. 30 and Feb. 7, 2024, with an exhibition of sets, costumes and props held before in New York, Los Angeles, Paris and London in January.

Proceeds will help establish the "Left Bank Pictures - The Crown Scholarship" program at the National Film and Television School, to train future film and television makers.

Bonhams' U.K. group director for house sales and private and iconic collections, Charlie Thomas, said the auction and exhibition would highlight "a piece of television history."

"We're going to be going on view with 450 highlights from the sets, costumes and props the deck of arts were using in all seasons of 'The Crown.' When you watch a series like 'The Crown' you're caught in a moment, you don't notice the detail and the detail is only going to be experienced by coming to the exhibition."

The exhibition and auctions will include 450 lots, including the copy of the daring black evening gown the Princess of Wales wore at an event in 1994 after the Prince of Wales, the current King Charles III, admitted adultery in a television interview.

Guide prices range from 60 pounds ($75) to 80 pounds for smaller items to between 30,000 and 50,000 pounds for the unique 3D-printed fiberglass casted reproduction of the royal carriage, which has been used at every coronation since 1831.

Visitors to the exhibition will be able to take a close look at the lots, touch the costumes and sit on the sets.

The Crown's sixth and final season, which was released on Netflix on Nov. 16, has already pulled 11.1 million views worldwide.