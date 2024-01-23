Thailand backtracks on scope of discovered lithium deposits

BANGKOK
Thailand has backtracked on an announcement that it found millions of tons of lithium deposits last week, with the government downgrading the scope of its discovery. 

On Jan. 19, Bangkok announced it had found nearly 15 tons of lithium deposits at two sites in the southern province of Phang Nga, which would have ranked its reserves third in the world.

But officials had instead discovered 14.8 million tons of mineral resources, including lepidolite, deputy government spokesperson Rudklao Intawong Suwankiri said on Jan. 20.

Lepidolite is among the most common minerals containing lithium.

"In this mineral resource, lithium oxide is about 0.45 percent," according to a government statement posted on Facebook over the weekend.

"However, this quantity of lithium can be used to produce 50 kWh batteries for around 1 million electric vehicles," Rudklao said.

Lithium is a key component in the manufacture of batteries used in electric cars, as well as smartphones and other electronics.

The government of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, which took over in August, has made it a priority to try and boost Thailand as a regional production hub for electric vehicles, building on the kingdom's history of assembling conventional cars.

Xi's corruption crackdown targets finance sector
A single town in Sudan's war-ravaged Darfur region has seen 10,000 to 15,000 people killed since April, with paramilitaries allied with Arab militias potentially committing crimes against humanity there, according to a U.N. report on Jan. 22.
Xi Jinping's crackdown on official corruption has ripped through a secretive missile force, the Communist Party elite, the national football team, and now risks hammering a finance industry already grappling with an economic slowdown.
Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".