Tesla's European sales plunge 45 percent in January-March

Tesla's European sales plunge 45 percent in January-March

BRUSSELS
Teslas European sales plunge 45 percent in January-March

Tesla electric car sales in the European Union plunged 45 percent in the first quarter of 2025 as its boss Elon Musk drew criticism for his role in Donald Trump's administration, according to figures released yesterday.

The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) said that sales of new Tesla vehicles in the bloc fell by 36 percent in March, and by 45 percent to just over 36,000 units in the first quarter compared the same periods a year earlier.

It was the biggest fall in sales of any of the major car groups tallied in the association's report, despite a growth in electric vehicle sales overall.

Tesla showrooms have been hit by vandalism and boycott calls in Europe and the United States in a backlash against public service cuts introduced by Musk in his role as a close adviser to Trump.

On April 22 the company reported a 71-percent drop in first-quarter profits, signalling a hit to demand due to what it called "changing political sentiment."

Tesla reported profits of $409 million following a drop in sales, while revenues fell 9 percent to $19.3 billion.

Musk promptly announced he would scale back his work for the Trump administration in May to focus on Tesla.

EV sales grew in several European countries including Germany, as well as in Britain, the ACEA said.

But despite the EU aim of slashing petrol car sales to reduce climate-warming emissions, they still only accounted for 15 percent of the auto market.

Hybrid fuel-electric cars held the biggest share of the EU market: 36 percent compared to 29 percent for petrol-only vehicles.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Tank fire killed UN worker in Gaza, initial Israeli army probe says

Tank fire killed UN worker in Gaza, initial Israeli army probe says
LATEST NEWS

  1. Tank fire killed UN worker in Gaza, initial Israeli army probe says

    Tank fire killed UN worker in Gaza, initial Israeli army probe says

  2. Iran FM says ready to visit Berlin, Paris, London for nuclear talks

    Iran FM says ready to visit Berlin, Paris, London for nuclear talks

  3. French FM meets with YPG head during Iraq visit

    French FM meets with YPG head during Iraq visit

  4. Gov’t sources: Spain scraps contested Israeli arms deal

    Gov’t sources: Spain scraps contested Israeli arms deal

  5. CHP rallies unite democrats across Türkiye: Özel

    CHP rallies unite democrats across Türkiye: Özel
Recommended
EU slaps fines on Apple and Meta, risking Washington fury

EU slaps fines on Apple and Meta, risking Washington fury
Türkiye expects US to lift 10 percent tariffs: Trade minister

Türkiye expects US to lift 10 percent tariffs: Trade minister
Crude steel production drops to 3.1 million tons in March

Crude steel production drops to 3.1 million tons in March
Disinflation continues but risks alive, says Central Bank governor

Disinflation continues but risks alive, says Central Bank governor
World Bank raises Turkish GDP growth forecast for 2025

World Bank raises Turkish GDP growth forecast for 2025
Şimşek, US treasury secretary discuss deeper trade, regional peace

Şimşek, US treasury secretary discuss deeper trade, regional peace
WORLD Tank fire killed UN worker in Gaza, initial Israeli army probe says

Tank fire killed UN worker in Gaza, initial Israeli army probe says

Israeli tank fire killed a U.N. worker in Gaza last month, according to initial findings from an investigation released Thursday by Israel's military, which initially denied operating in the area.
ECONOMY EU slaps fines on Apple and Meta, risking Washington fury

EU slaps fines on Apple and Meta, risking Washington fury

The EU has slapped Apple and Meta with 700 million euros in fines for breaking digital competition rules, risking the wrath of U.S. President Donald Trump.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿