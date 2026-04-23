Tesla profits rose in the first quarter as car sales rebound

Tesla profits rose in the first quarter as car sales rebound

NEW YORK
Tesla profits rose in the first quarter as car sales rebound

Tesla's profit rose in the first quarter as its car sales rebounded from a sharp slump in 2025.

The electric vehicle maker run by Elon Musk said it earned $477 million in the quarter, up 17 percent from a year ago.

Revenue rose to $22.39 billion, led by a 16 percent increase in automotive revenues.

Still, profits and revenue are far below their peak when its cars were grabbing market share. Now that is in reverse as European and Chinese rivals steal its customers. The company last year lost its crown as the world's largest EV maker to China's BYD.

Musk has repeatedly shrugged off its car troubles, emphasizing that Tesla’s future lies less in car sales than getting people to take rides in them a s self-driving taxis.

The company said robotaxi miles doubled in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter of last year. They are currently running in San Francisco and three Texas cities.

Musk has also been highlighted Tesla's production of robots for homes and businesses. In a conference call with investors, he talked about breaking ground for a new factory in Texas for the robots, called Optimus, with a potential capacity of making 10 million a year.

The company noted that it has begun making its so-called Cybercabs without pedals or wheels. And Musk added a teaser in the call, saying that Tesla could debut a new manually driven Roadster sports car in a month or so.

The company is spending big on its transition, including $2.5 billion last quarter in capital expenditures, up 67 percent from the year earlier period.

Musk warned of “a very significant increase” in the future, too.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US envoys heading to Pakistan for uncertain Iran talks

US envoys heading to Pakistan for uncertain Iran talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. US envoys heading to Pakistan for uncertain Iran talks

    US envoys heading to Pakistan for uncertain Iran talks

  2. A table is never just a table

    A table is never just a table

  3. Met Opera says Saudi partnership has fallen through

    Met Opera says Saudi partnership has fallen through

  4. Heroes behind balloon tours: Ground crews

    Heroes behind balloon tours: Ground crews

  5. Grassroots initiative mapping quake-hit heritage sites gains European accolade

    Grassroots initiative mapping quake-hit heritage sites gains European accolade
Recommended
Meta plans 10 pct layoffs as AI spending soars: source

Meta plans 10 pct layoffs as AI spending soars: source
Confidence falls in services and retail, rises in construction

Confidence falls in services and retail, rises in construction
Households’ 12-month ahead inflation expectations increase

Households’ 12-month ahead inflation expectations increase
IEA sees tight liquefied natural gas markets through 2027

IEA sees 'tight' liquefied natural gas markets through 2027
Türkiye targets $2.5 billion in seafood exports for 2026

Türkiye targets $2.5 billion in seafood exports for 2026
Tour of Türkiye to promote, boost Turkish cycling tourism

Tour of Türkiye to promote, boost Turkish cycling tourism
Chinese EVs geared up to dominate worlds biggest auto show

Chinese EVs geared up to dominate world's biggest auto show
WORLD US envoys heading to Pakistan for uncertain Iran talks

US envoys heading to Pakistan for uncertain Iran talks

U.S. envoys headed to the Pakistani capital on April 25 in a bid to kickstart a new round of peace negotiations with Iran amid a fragile ceasefire, though the prospect of direct talks remained uncertain.
ECONOMY Meta plans 10 pct layoffs as AI spending soars: source

Meta plans 10 pct layoffs as AI spending soars: source

Meta plans to cut a tenth of its workforce, looking for productivity gains from its remaining workers as it invests heavily in artificial intelligence.
SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿