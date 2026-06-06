Erdoğan calls on global firms to manage operations from Türkiye

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has called on global companies to move their regional management centers to Türkiye, saying the country aims to become a hub where investment is managed, trade is directed and capital comes together.

Speaking at the 39th General Assembly of the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye (DEİK) in Istanbul, Erdoğan said Türkiye offered new advantages for international investors, entrepreneurs and Turkish citizens living abroad.

“Our message is clear: Manage your operations from Türkiye and benefit from the advantages,” Erdoğan said.

He also called on investors, entrepreneurs and Turkish citizens abroad to “come to Türkiye, settle in Türkiye and become part of the growth story of a new and strong Türkiye.”

Erdoğan said companies conducting transit trade through the Istanbul Finance Center would not pay corporate tax, while income from financial services offered at the center would be exempt from tax for 20 years.

He added that 95 percent of income from transit trade across Türkiye would be excluded from taxation.

The government has also halved corporate tax for industrial manufacturing and agricultural production, Erdoğan said, adding that manufacturers and farmers would pay 12.5 percent corporate tax.

The president said DEİK was the private sector wing of Türkiye’s trade diplomacy, while the public side was led by the Trade Ministry.

DEİK carries out the Turkish private sector’s external economic relations through 153 business councils, 92 founding institutions and 6,000 members, Erdoğan said, describing it as one of Türkiye’s main gateways to the world.

Erdoğan said Türkiye had expanded its economic and diplomatic outreach to regions including Africa, Latin America and Asia, while strengthening trade, cultural and human ties through new missions and visa arrangements.

He said Türkiye’s exports had reached record levels, with goods and services exports rising to $395.9 billion in 2025.

Goods exports increased from $36 billion in 2002 to $273.3 billion in 2025, while services exports rose from $14 billion to $122.6 billion, Erdoğan said.

He added that Türkiye’s share in global goods exports had climbed from 0.55 percent to 1.07 percent, while its share in services exports rose from 0.89 percent to 1.31 percent.

Erdoğan also pointed to the increase in medium-high and high-technology exports, saying they rose from $10 billion in 2002 to $112 billion in 2025.

Defense and aviation exports exceeded $10 billion in 2025, while exports in the sector rose 29 percent in the January-May period to $3.86 billion, he said.

Erdoğan said the government continued to support exporters through Eximbank, rediscount credits and foreign exchange conversion support.

Eximbank’s capital had been raised to 100 billion Turkish Liras, he said, adding that the bank’s credit and insurance support increased 31 percent in the first five months of the year to $26 billion.

Erdoğan said Eximbank was expected to provide $60 billion in support by the end of the year.

He also said the Central Bank had provided 1.26 trillion liras in rediscount credits over the past year.

The president said the government was aware of difficulties in access to finance and had instructed the economy management to prepare a comprehensive study on the issue after the latest cabinet meeting.

“Access to finance is important, but using these resources in the right place and in the right way is just as important,” he said.

Erdoğan said Türkiye wanted limited resources to be directed toward production, exports, investment and industry rather than inefficient areas.

“When the dust cloud surrounding us economically, commercially and diplomatically clears, Türkiye will be the biggest winner,” Erdoğan said.