Tesla opens first showroom in oil-rich Saudi Arabia

RIYADH

People check out a car on display during Tesla's official launch ceremony in Riyadh on April 10, 2025.

The Tesla electric vehicle company owned by billionaire Elon Musk has opened its first showroom in oil-rich Saudi Arabia -- where hybrid cars are still not a common sight.

The opening in the capital Riyadh comes with Tesla sales dropping and showrooms in the United States being attacked over work by the controversial Musk, the world's richest person, for the U.S. government.

Demand for electric vehicles is relatively low in Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter which enjoys bargain-basement fuel prices, with a litre costing just 2.33 riyals ($0.62).

Cheap fuel and prolonged periods of extreme heat in the vast desert country means big oil-consuming cars reign supreme.

A lack of charging infrastructure and the country's vast size mean that many Saudi drivers will view EVs as suitable for shorter trips, rather than as replacements for conventional vehicles.

According to data platform Statista, Saudi Arabia has just 101 charging stations, compared with 261 in the much smaller neighbouring United Arab Emirates.

Although the Saudi EV market remains small, it tripled last year to nearly 800 cars.

Authorities are seeking to diversify the economy, which relies heavily on oil exports, aiming to install 5,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2030.

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, PIF, now controls 60 percent of luxury electric vehicle company Lucid.

It has also secured a deal with South Korea's Hyundai to establish a plant in the kingdom for both EVs and petrol-powered cars.

Last May, Chinese company BYD opened a showroom in Riyadh, selling more affordable electric cars.