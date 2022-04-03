Tesla delivers over 1 million electric cars over past year    

  • April 03 2022 11:56:00

NEW YORK
Tesla shipped a record number of more than one million cars over the past year, according to figures published on April 2.     

The company delivered 1.06 million cars from April 2021 to March 2022, including more than 310,000 cars in the first quarter of this year alone, which is 67 percent higher than over the same period last year.  

Still, the figure fell short of analysts’ expectations of 317,000 cars.

Deliveries are considered similar to sales figures published by other manufacturers.

Growth, however, slowed sharply in recent months for Tesla, with deliveries rising a minuscule 0.4 percent since the fourth quarter of last year.    

The number of vehicles produced is also slightly down from the previous quarter (-0.1 percent).   

“This was an exceptionally difficult quarter due to supply chain interruptions and China zero Covid policy,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter, referring to China’s strict health restrictions. 

However, Tesla is still faring better than its competitors, with the entire automobile industry affected by supply chains snarls. 

Toyota saw its sales in North America fall 23.5 percent in volume in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the same period last year, and 26.3 percent in value.    

General Motors earned a profit of $1.7 billion for the quarter ending December 31, down 38.7 percent from the final three months of 2020 as revenues dropped 10.5 percent to $33.6 billion.

