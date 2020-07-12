Tender allowing wild mountain goat hunting canceled after reactions

  • July 12 2020 15:34:00

Tender allowing wild mountain goat hunting canceled after reactions

TUNCELİ
Tender allowing wild mountain goat hunting canceled after reactions

A tender issued by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry that would have allowed the hunting of endangered wild mountain goats in the eastern province of Tunceli has been canceled after it drew massive anger from NGOs and animal rights activists.

The ministry had announced that a tender would be held on July 13 to hunt 17 wild mountain goats in the different regions of Tunceli, where many creatures and plant species live amid its fascinating nature.

However, the project drew negative reactions on social media and was criticized by many NGOs, especially the Tunceli Municipality and associations operating in the province.

The Directorate General of Nature Conservation and National Parks published a statement upon the increasing of reactions and announced that the tender was canceled.

“Some of the elderly male individuals in the wild goat population are allowed to be hunted,” it said in the statement.

In February, a U.S. couple had hunted and killed a mountain goat in the eastern province of Adıyaman after being given permission by the directorate.

Although the couple legally hunted the animal, they drew immense anger from public.

Those who hunt mountain goats without permission face a penalty of approximately 26,000 Turkish Liras ($4200).

Some 60 percent of the revenue obtained from hunting tenders were used in villages where the hunting area is located, according to officials.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Hagia Sophia icons to be preserved: Presidential spokesperson

    Hagia Sophia icons to be preserved: Presidential spokesperson

  2. 10 hidden beauties of Turkey for an isolated vacation

    10 hidden beauties of Turkey for an isolated vacation

  3. Libya cease-fire hinges on Haftar withdrawal: Turkish FM

    Libya cease-fire hinges on Haftar withdrawal: Turkish FM

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. Mercenaries should be removed from Libya, says Erdoğan

    Mercenaries should be removed from Libya, says Erdoğan
Recommended
Deaths from drugs decline in Turkey: Report

Deaths from drugs decline in Turkey: Report
Historic Roman-era bridge painted with graffiti once again

Historic Roman-era bridge painted with graffiti once again
Tension rises between municipality, business owners over lodges at Antalya beach

Tension rises between municipality, business owners over lodges at Antalya beach
Insecticides do not affect mosquitoes in Istanbul: Expert

Insecticides do not affect mosquitoes in Istanbul: Expert
COVID-19 restrictions force wedding hosts to create unusual solutions

COVID-19 restrictions force wedding hosts to create unusual solutions
Schools to reopen in Turkey under strict virus measures

Schools to reopen in Turkey under strict virus measures
WORLD Mali president tries to calm unrest with court dissolution

Mali president tries to calm unrest with court dissolution

Mali's embattled president announced the dissolution of the constitutional court in an attempt to calm the major civil unrest gripping the vulnerable African country, as more opposition leaders were arrested.    
ECONOMY Number of short-term allowance seekers down 961,000 in June: Data

Number of short-term allowance seekers down 961,000 in June: Data

As Turkey’s economic activity boomed with reopening in June, the amount of monthly short-term allowances decreased 43 percent, the unemployment fund’s data shows
SPORTS Isolation works for individual sports’ athletes: Federation chair

Isolation works for individual sports’ athletes: Federation chair

Turkish Sport for All Federation Chairman Yasin Bölükbaşı has said that isolation has shown a negative impact on group sports like football, basketball, etc., but has reported positive effects on athletes playing individual sports like wrestling, gymnastics, etc.